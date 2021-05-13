Brody Jenner Says Kaitlynn Carter's Fling with Miley Cyrus After Their Split 'Was a Shock to Me'

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are hashing out their breakup.

On Wednesday's premiere episode of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, the friendly exes discuss what led to their split, sharing their sides of the story.

"I think our relationship ran its course. After we had our split, it was obviously tough for both of us," Jenner, 37, says in a confessional. "She got in a relationship with somebody and I didn't find out until I saw it in the press. After some time had passed, I realized, 'This is where our lives are going. We're gonna be separated, we're not gonna be together, but let's still be in each other's lives and still maintain a friendship and a love.' And we've been able to do that."

Jenner and Carter wed in 2018, and just one year after tying the knot, they decided to call it quits. (They have since confirmed the union was not legally binding.)

Shortly after news of her split, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Cyrus and the singer's older sisterr Brandi. Then, Carter and Cyrus (who, at the time, had just confirmed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage ) were photographed kissing near Lake Como.

"The circumstances of what happened after our split catered to that negative s---," Jenner says to Carter, 32, in a sit-down from the episode clip. "The whole lesbian thing was gnarly, because in our entire relationship you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever."

"I don't think that's fair or totally true to say," responds Carter.

"We had some fun, but what I'm saying, yes, but you said to me that you weren't into girls," Jenner says.

Carter explains, "Well, I think I had never just met somebody that I was into," to which he adds, "Right, but it was a shock for me and I think for a lot of people that saw that."

Carter and Cyrus, 28, were first linked in August 2019. Though Carter and Cyrus appeared hot and heavy, their affair was short-lived. In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Carter and Cyrus were no longer together, but remained friends.

As for Carter and Jenner, the two have remained close. "We're on great terms," Carter told PEOPLE in January 2020. "You know, Brody and I were together for so long and honestly, I don't have one ex that I'm not friends with or that I don't have a cordial relationship with."

"It's very important to me," she add at the time. "Once you have someone like that in your life, he'll always have a special place in my heart. And Brody has the same mentality, so it's worked very well between us. We see each other regularly. We have dogs we share, you know, and I'm close with his mom and family, so it's all good."

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.