Brockton passes budget with 3.51 per cent increase

BROCKTON – Brockton had a productive budget meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and ironed out the final details, deciding on a 3.51 per cent increase for an overall 2022 budget of $10,432,163.

A budget meeting scheduled for Thursday evening this week has been cancelled.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council looked at the budgets of local boards.

Issues included providing accessible transportation to those with mobility issues. Council heard from a delegation representing the Brucelea Haven Family Council asking that Sunday service be resumed.

Council discussed the budgets of Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART), Saugeen Municipal Airport, and Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority, and heard staff reports on the estimated cost for rehabilitation of Concession 14E, and the draft 2022 budget.

Mayor Chris Peabody said that as per council’s request, staff presented a budget increase that was substantially less than what was first presented.

The most recent budget increase sits at 3.51 per cent, amounting to $79.32 per year for the average household.

The mayor said the items on Tuesday’s agenda have implications for both the short and long term. Of particular interest to him is the continued efforts to get SMART to resume full service. During COVID, services were cut back as a measure to support the overall viability of SMART, but people would like Sunday service restored so loved ones in long-term care could join their families for Sunday dinner.

“Families definitely want it restored and I definitely support that,” Peabody said.

Transportation for the disabled is “an important issue,” said the mayor. It’s also being discussed at the county level. Peabody said the regional transit service between Hanover and Walkerton provided through Grey County “wasn’t well used.” He’d like to see disability transit take priority and said he’s advised SMART to make a presentation to Bruce County council.

Brockton’s levy for SMART went down $8,500 this year, in part due to COVID. Peabody suggested this amount be held in a reserve, perhaps to assist SMART in resuming at least partial Sunday service at a future date.

Regarding the other boards’ budgets, Coun. Steve Adams expressed misgivings about the Saugeen Municipal Airport budget, in particular, the line item for legal costs. However, he said he did support the overall municipal budget.

While council has the power to accept or reject budgets of individual boards, it cannot change items within those budgets.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times