Brockton council votes to extend community engagement website contract

BROCKTON – During a brief meeting of council Dec. 13, pre-budget approval was given for staff to renew the contract for management of the Build Your Brockton community engagement website.

During discussion about the report and recommendation for extending the contract, a number of alternatives were discussed.

Coun. Tim Elphick noted that public input on a previous matter (bridge) involved the municipality creating a website that proved “more cost effective.”

Clerk Fiona Hamilton said doing a direct mailout is another way of seeking public input, but it is an expensive method.

“We do have a quality website which does have a lot of traffic,” she said. She noted that the website stemmed from “an attempt to tap into that ‘silent majority.’”

Coun. Carl Kuhnke said, “If this is the only effective platform we have... it might be worthwhile... to extend the contract for a year.”

Coun. Kym Hutcheon raised the possibility of extending the contract for six months.

The general consensus among council was to proceed with option one, and give pre-budget approval to renew the contract with Bang the Table. The cost of a one-year renewal is $7,650 plus tax.

Brockton had entered into a two-year contract with Bang the Table for use of community engagement website software in October 2019. The site was formally launched in January 2020.

In November 2021, council authorized a one-year contract renewal with Bang the Table for the Build Your Brockton website.

From late November 2021 until December 2022, nine projects were launched on Build Your Brockton, including the Recreation Master Plan launched on Dec. 7.

The other projects include the Accessibility Plan, Budget 2022 consultation, Riversdale Bridge, Greenock Bridge, East Ridge Business Park road naming, cemetery bylaw update, Community Improvement Plan update, and the Walkerton Hometown Christmas Market.

The market project garnered 616 participants; next highest participation was for the 2022 budget consultation. The market project included a link to the vendor application form and photos promoting the event; the budget project involved a survey, ideas and a question-and-answer, as well as budget documents and meeting dates. Staff plan to gather feedback on the 2023 budget in much the same way.

The project that’s presently underway, the Recreation Master Plan, will be completed by the end of January 2023.

Among the advantages of working with Bang the Table is safety, provided by the 24-7 moderation of the site. Should a comment be deemed inappropriate, it will be removed from the site and the person will receive an email outlining the reasons for its removal.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times