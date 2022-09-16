Brockton council to hear from Bruce County on homeless situation

BROCKTON – During the “new business” portion of the Sept. 6 council meeting, Coun. Kym Hutcheon raised the ongoing homeless situation.

She related how a person found someone in a doorway, with a crockpot plugged into the property owner’s hydro.

It’s a serious situation,” she said, and requested a report on the issue.

Mayor Chris Peabody said Bruce County will be making a presentation to Brockton later this month.

Coun. Steve Adams commented that a lot of residents fear going onto the trails. He asked if the homeless people were being offered accommodations, and if it was being refused.

“How do we make this better” he asked, “for the homeless people and the residents?”

CAO Sonya Watson said staff “are working together on this.”

Mayor wants official comment on proposed electoral boundary distribution

Mayor Chris Peabody wants the municipality to make an official comment on the proposed redistribution of federal electoral boundaries.

“It wouldn’t be that bad for Brockton,” he said, pointing out that the municipality had once been part of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. However, it would be very “bad for Bruce County.”

Councillor pleased with CIP expansion

Hutcheon said she was “thrilled to see the Community Improvement Program expanded to include all of Brockton.”

A report by Paulette Peirol, community development co-ordinator, outlined the new Brockton CIP programs that offer incentives to businesses. Brockton currently offers a façade improvement program that includes funding for commercial signage.

Sept. 9 declared FASD Awareness Day

Council declared Sept. 9 to be Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Brockton. To learn more, visit Keystone Bruce Grey’s website or the Canadian FASD Research Network’s website.

Pay equity review

With only a minor amendment to the recommended motion at the suggestion of Coun. Dean Leifso, council accepted a staff report on a pay equity review. The recommendation was that the review be completed in 2024. There had been discussion about not committing the next council to completing the review; Leifso’s wording change got around that by stating council “recommended” a pay equity review be completed in 2024.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times