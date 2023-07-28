Brockton council approves school crossing

BROCKTON – The intersection at Robinson and South streets in Walkerton is getting a school crossing.

The initial report came before council in May, and was followed by a request for public input. Letters were mailed to residents living within 120 metres of the intersection. As reported July 11, to date, no members of the public have submitted comments or concerns.

As a result, the crosswalk will be included in the traffic and parking bylaw, with the work scheduled for completion before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Safety at Sideroad 30 at Concession 10 a concern

In September 2020, council heard a delegation outlining concerns about unsafe passing on Sideroad 30, especially at Concession 10. Drivers have been using the road to bypass Elmwood.

For a variety of reasons – among them COVID, changes in municipal staffing and the municipal election – the concerns went unaddressed. Now staff have received a request for information on when the issue will be resolved.

The report presented to council July 11 indicated staff immediately responded and did further investigation.

The report stated the main concern is passing on a hill, at a location where sight lines are compromised and horse-drawn wagons, bicycles or foot traffic may not be seen by a driver attempting to pass another vehicle.

The staff recommendation is for no passing signs at the location.

Kinette donation request approved

Council has approved a donation of $300 to the Kinette Club of Walkerton for the 2023 Fairytale Feast event in Cargill, on Sept. 30.

Families are invited to enjoy a locally-prepared meal while children interact with characters in costume.

In the three years the event was held – 2017-2019 – approximately 1,200 people attended.

“People really enjoyed it,” said Coun. Kym Hutcheon. “It’s nice to see it back.”

Council signs agreement with Saugeen Conservation

Changes to the Conservation Authorities Act require that member municipalities enter into an agreement with Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority for Category 3 services – programs which are not mandated by the province but considered of benefit.

The staff report discussed briefly at the July 11 council meeting stated the key Category 3 item is the water quality program.

Council opted to approve the agreement without comment.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times