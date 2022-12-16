Brock Purdy stays undefeated, leads 49ers to NFC West title I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, December 16, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The 49ers are NFC West champions as Brock Purdy’s fairytale run continued, leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle

Former NFL great Drew Brees has a new job in college football

The NCAA selected a new president, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Plus: Baker could encounter resistance from a familiar, yet surprising figure