Brock Purdy stays undefeated, leads 49ers to NFC West title I The Rush

The 49ers are NFC West champions as Brock Purdy’s fairytale run continued, leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle
Former NFL great Drew Brees has a new job in college football
The NCAA selected a new president, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Plus: Baker could encounter resistance from a familiar, yet surprising figure
