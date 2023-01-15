Brock Purdy keeps rolling, makes history with big game for 49ers in win over Seahawks

Frank Schwab
·4 min read

Check off another box for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Maybe at some point Purdy will have a bad game and the San Francisco 49ers will lose, but it wasn't in his first career playoff start. Purdy passed another test after helping guide the 49ers through a more competitive wild-card playoff game than expected against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks led at halftime but the 49ers blew them out in the second half for a 41-23 win.

The knockout blow, after a fumble by Geno Smith changed momentum, was Purdy scrambling around and buying time before finding running back Elijah Mitchell wide open for a 7-yard score. The No. 2-seeded 49ers moved on to the NFC divisional round with a huge second-half performance.

Purdy is the first rookie quarterback to start in a playoff win since Russell Wilson did it 10 years ago. Before Saturday, Wilson, T.J. Yates and Shaun King were the only rookie quarterbacks drafted outside of the first round to start in a playoff win. Purdy became the lowest-drafted quarterback to start a playoff game. Now he's the lowest-drafted quarterback with a playoff win. He's also the first rookie QB with four total touchdowns in a playoff game, according to Fox.

Purdy wasn't the biggest reason the 49ers won. Deebo Samuel made several huge plays when it seemed he was hemmed in by the Seahawks, including a 74-yard touchdown to put the game away.

Christian McCaffrey was excellent, as usual. San Francisco's defense gave up some plays but also did enough to turn the game around. Purdy just had to do his job and once again, and he did it well.

Purdy had 332 yards, three touchdowns (and a fourth was dropped by Brandon Aiyuk on a beautiful throw from Purdy), no interceptions and a 131.5 passer rating. Purdy also had a QB sneak for a touchdown. While Purdy got a lot of help from his talented teammates and a great scheme, the 49ers didn't try to hide him in his first playoff game.

The 49ers' rookie quarterback, who was the last pick of the draft and barely won a roster spot as the 49ers' third quarterback, now finds himself two wins from the Super Bowl.

This incredible story isn't going away.

49ers fall behind at halftime

The 49ers took a quick 10-0 lead. Their first two drives were easy. They got a field goal out of the first one, then a 68-yard run by McCaffrey started the second one. McCaffrey scored on a 3-yard touchdown catch to end that drive.

The Seahawks looked overmatched in the two regular-season meetings against the 49ers and Saturday's game started the same way. It looked like it could get very ugly for Seattle.

Then the Seahawks started to move the ball. Kenneth Walker III scored on a touchdown run. Smith found DK Metcalf deep downfield for a 50-yard touchdown catch. All of a sudden the Seahawks led.

Seattle gave up a field goal late in the first half, but San Francisco had an inexplicable mistake with one second left in the second quarter. Defensive back Jimmie Ward blasted Smith when the Seahawks' quarterback was well into his slide, drawing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. The Seahawks hit a 56-yard field goal on the last play of the half for a 17-16 lead.

The 49ers had been wrecking everyone for weeks. Seattle was included in their carnage. But in the first half, the Seahawks showed they weren't going to back down. For almost any other team starting a rookie at quarterback, it would have been a daunting moment.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) had a big game in a win over the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V&#xe1;squez)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) had a big game in a win over the Seahawks. He became the lowest-drafted rookie QB to win a playoff game. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Brock Purdy leads a rally

One play in the second half turned the game around. The 49ers scored to take a 23-17 lead. The Seahawks responded with a drive right back downfield and were in the red zone. Then defensive end Charles Omenihu got his hand on the ball as Smith held it too low in the pocket. Smith fumbled and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa jumped on the loose ball.

The 49ers went on a long drive after that, relying mostly on McCaffrey. Purdy ended the drive by scrambling around and finding Mitchell wide open for a touchdown. Seattle had battled hard but a 31-17 deficit seemed like too much to overcome. It got out of hand when Samuel took a short pass and burst past the Seahawks for the 74-yard score.

It was the kind of game in which a rookie quarterback could have wilted. The Seahawks looked like they could pull off the upset. The 49ers seemed out of sync in the first half and Purdy missed a few passes. Then the 49ers calmed down and carved up the Seahawks. They looked like a Super Bowl favorite.

A rookie quarterback has never started a Super Bowl. On Saturday, it looked like Purdy and the 49ers might be able to check off that box, too.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly in Thailand, not interested in coaching right away

    After Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals, he took a vacation.

  • Canada into women's under-18 hockey championship final with 3-2 OT win over Finland

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Alex Law scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Canada edged Finland 3-2 in a women's world under-18 hockey championship semifinal Saturday. Canada will face Sweden for the gold medal Sunday. Law's OT winner at 7:32 was first credited to defender Ava Murphy, although it was Law's wrist shot that sneaked under Kerttu Kuja-Halkola. Murphy skated the puck from the defensive to offensive zone and dished to Law in open ice. Law's shot got underneath Finland's goalie, who

  • Purdy's 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs

    Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season for the 49ers (14-4) and showed few signs of playoff jitters by winning his sixth straight start since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in a Week 13 win over Miami. The Niners advanced to the divisional round where they will host either Minnesota, Tampa Bay or Dallas next weekend.

  • 49ers pull away from Seahawks with dominant second half to advance to divisional round

    Trailing at halftime, the 49ers came out and dominated the second half to turn a close wild card game with the rival Seahawks into a rout.

  • Everton board told to stay home from Premier League match due to 'tangible threats'

    Everton hasn't won a Premier League game since Oct. 22 and a fan protest was planned against the board on Saturday.

  • Four Kansas City Chiefs have been selected first-team All-Pro, one of them unanimously

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tommy Townsend collect first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press.

  • Damar Hamlin returns to Bills facility less than 2 weeks after cardiac arrest

    The Bills safety visited his teammates for the first time since his collapse.

  • Tarp off, rain returns, Geno Smith readies early for Seahawks’ playoff test at 49ers

    The forecast is for rain, wind to return after kickoff of the NFC wild-card playoff game. Kenneth Walker key for Seattle.

  • Arizona Cardinals teammate slams Kyler Murray's contract extension: 'Created a monster'

    An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.

  • UPDATE 1-Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of a comment by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who accused the Japanese leader on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself. At their summit Biden and Kishida said their alliance was stronger than ever after Japan last month announced its biggest military build-up since World War Two, amid mounting security concerns about China, North Korea and Russia.

  • Chicago Zoo Repurposes Old Christmas Trees for Animal Enrichment

    After the holiday season, many animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago, Illinois, enjoyed Christmas trees repurposed for enrichment on Friday, January 13.Video shared by Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo on Friday shows Hudson the polar bear; Brutus and Titus the African lions; and African painted dogs snacking on raw meat hidden within the branches.The zoo’s reindeer and bison rubbed their antlers and horns on the old trees, the footage showed.The zoo said that more than 800 trees, “which were decorated by community organizations, families, and corporations and on display” during the holiday, would be chipped and used as mulch within the park. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful

  • NFL playoffs: 49ers blow past Seahawks with dominant second half to open wild-card weekend

    Behind a crucial turnover and its offensive talent, San Francisco turned a halftime deficit into a rout.

  • Andrew Tate's cars seized by Romanian authorities

    STORY: Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied wrongdoing.A Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.Earlier this week, prosecutors told Reuters they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.Tate's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

  • LeBron James Pays Tribute To Son Bronny For His Last High School Basketball Season

    The 18-year-old's siblings, mom and dad, showed up to support him for his basketball team's senior night.

  • NBA admits refs missed 7 calls in end of Mavericks-Lakers, but not the 1 that enraged LeBron James

    Mark Cuban called it the "worst officiated game," and his team won.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Midseason NHL Draft rankings: Connor Bedard headlines elite talent at the top

    Connor Bedard will undoubtedly go first-overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, but how will the rest of the first round shake out?

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.