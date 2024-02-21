Brock Purdy’s ​​Fiancée Jenna Brandt Celebrates Ahead of Her Wedding to the San Francisco 49ers QB

Brandt was seen in a sweet photo wearing a white dress and a "Bride to Be" sash with Purdy's sister Whittney

Jenna Brandt is gearing up for her big day to marry San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Jenna reposted a photo from her fiancée's sister, Whittney Purdy. In the picture, the bride-to-be can be seen smiling in a white dress and matching heels while flashing her engagement ring.

"Mrs. Purdy in 3 weeks 💍," Whittney captioned her Story, which Jenna chimed in with a series of pink exclamation points in excited agreement to caption the repost.

Whittney coupled the Instagram Story with a carousel post of similar images showcasing herself posing with Jenna as well as Brock's mother Carrie Purdy under a colorful balloon arch.

The couple's wedding is set to take place next month.

In January, Brandt shared an Instagram post from her Bachelorette party, which was held in Telluride, Colorado.

At the time, she wrote "Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13 ❄️,” alongside a carousel of images of she and her friends skiing, hot-tubbing, and enjoying each other's company. “Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend🤍” She added.



The pair first met while attending Iowa State University, where Brock played football and Jenna played volleyball.

Although Brock can be seen on Jenna's Instagram as early as July 2022, the couple didn't make things Instagram official until November 2022.

At that point, Jenna shared a series of photos that showcased Brock and her family spending time on a farm alongside the caption "my roots and my boy," to which Brock responded "my girl" in the comments.

The NFL star proposed to Jenna in Saint Cloud, Florida on July 2, 2023 as Jenna shared photos of the athlete down on one knee, hugging, kissing and posing with family members.

"WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say," Jenna wrote alongside the engagement photos.

"My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!," the quarterback captioned his engagement post on Instagram.



