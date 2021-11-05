Brock Nelson scores four goals for Islanders in 6-2 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL — Brock Nelson scored four times for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 thumping of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Isles, who are midway through a 13-game road trip, scored more than four goals in a game for the first time this season.

Montreal allowed five goals or more for a sixth time this season.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (4-2-2).

Anthony Beauvilier had three assists. Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin allowed two goals on 38 shot.

Canadiens starter Jake Allen allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled following a disastrous second period in which the Islanders scored four goals.

Samuel Montembeault took over and blocked all 10 shots he saw.

Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal (3-9-0)

Nelson scored the first of his four 4:14 after the opening faceoff to give the Isles a 1-0 lead after one period.

The Islanders then rattled off four even-strength goals in the second.

Wahlstrom scored his first of the season. Nelson tapped in a loose puck and completed a hat trick scoring on a two-on-one with Beauvilier.

Zach Parise fed Pageau from behind the net to make it 5-0 for the visitors after two periods.

Suzuki and Toffoli produced back-to-back goals late in the third to close the gap, but Nelson scored his fourth into an empty net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press