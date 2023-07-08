Broccoli and edamame salad with shredded chicken and cashew satay sauce recipe
A little leftover roast chicken adds protein and texture to this prepare-ahead salad, but doesn’t overwhelm. It’s brought together wonderfully by the silky, umami-loaded satay sauce.
Timings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5-10 minutes
Serves
four
Ingredients
300g Tenderstem broccoli, halved if large
2 romaine lettuce hearts, torn
150g shelled edamame beans
½ cucumber, sliced
1 red onion, thinly sliced
125g shredded, leftover organic roast chicken
4 tbsp toasted cashew nuts, crushed
Fresh coriander or mint leaves, to serve
For the satay sauce
3 tbsp smooth cashew nut butter
1 tbsp soy sauce
Squeeze of honey
Juice of ½-1 lime
200ml coconut milk
Method
1. Start by making the sauce; mix the nut butter, soy sauce and honey in a small pan. Stir in the lime juice (to taste) and coconut milk and heat gently, stirring until smooth. Set aside to cool.
2. Cook the broccoli in a pan of boiling, lightly salted water for 3-4 minutes then drain and cool.
3. Place the broccoli in a large serving bowl with the torn lettuce, beans, cucumber, red onion and chicken. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter with nuts and herbs.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.