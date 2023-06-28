Broady beats Choinski in all-British battle at Eastbourne

Liam Broady was among the victors on Day 2 of action at the LTA's Rothesay International Eastbourne

By Oli Dickson Jefford, Sportsbeat

Liam Broady prevailed in an all-British battle against Jan Choinski to kickstart his campaign at the LTA’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.

The Stockport player beat his compatriot 6-3 6-4 to reach the second round, where he will face Mikael Ymer.

“It is definitely nice here. I’ve been coming to Eastbourne for a good few years now. It’s a special place to prepare for Wimbledon as well,” said Broady.

Elsewhere, Katie Boulter’s campaign came to a close as she was beaten 6-4 7-5 by the experienced Petra Martic out on Centre Court, while Heather Watson fell 6-3 6-4 to Camila Giorgi.

Recently crowned LTA’s Rothesay Classic Birmingham champion and 2021 Eastbourne winner Jelena Ostapenko beat Barbora Strycova 6-4 6-3 to progress, while Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur overcame Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia rallied from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6 6-3 7-6(3) and keep her campaign alive, while Carolina Garcia defeated Madison Brengle 6-1 7-5 and Coco Gauff overcame fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2.

In the men’s singles draw, 2022 runner-up Maxime Cressy was victorious against qualifier Daniel Galan, winning 6-4 7-5, while Mackenzie MacDonald beat Marco Cecchinato 6-3 6-3.

There was also victory for Zhizhen Zhang, who defeated Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 6-3.

Men’s doubles action saw Lloyd Glasspool’s campaign come to a close, with he and Nicolas Mahut losing 6-4 6-7(5) [11-9] to Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn.

But Joe Salisbury and Rajeev picked up a mammoth victory, edging their way to a 6-3 6-7(6) [13-11] triumph over Robert Galloway and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varel.

In women’s doubles action, Heather Watson retired after she and Harriet Dart had lost the opening set 7-5 to Luisa Stefani and Zhaoxuan Yang.