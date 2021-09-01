Broadway’s TKTS Discount Ticket Booth In Times Square Sets Reopening After 18-Month Covid Shutdown

The TKTS Discount Ticket Booth in Times Square, a symbol of Broadway and destination spot for tourists and New Yorkers alike, will reopen this month following an 18-month closure due to the Covid pandemic.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” said Victoria Bailey, Executive Director of TDF, the not-for-profit service organization that operates TKTS. ““Our re-opening will mirror Broadway’s – a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses.”

Bailey said the Booth, housed under the distinctive red glass steps that have themselves become a popular spot for tourists to gather and take photos, will reopen on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET with new safety protocols for both customers and staff. In addition to offering the option of printed or contact-less tickets, all TKTS employees will be vaccinated and wearing clear masks designed to provide accessibility for customers with hearing loss.

Upon opening, TKTS Times Square will sell tickets to same-day matinee and evening performances and next-day matinee performances of Broadway and Off Broadway shows. Hours of operation will be 3pm – 8pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 12pm – 8pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and 11am – 7pm on Sundays. TKTS will be closed on Mondays until October.

The Booth has been closed since Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020, due to the pandemic.

TKTS Times Square opened for business on June 25, 1973 (technically, in Duffy Square at 47th St. & Broadway) and quickly became an integral part of Broadway theatergoing. The current upgraded design debuted in 2008 and features the now familiar sloped roof that doubles as a brightly lit open-air staircase and public gathering place.

