Broadway Star Nick Cordero Comes Out Of His Coma: “He Is Awake!” Says Wife

Click here to read the full article.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, announced that her husband is conscious. Cordero has spent more than a month in intensive care after coronavirus complications.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he is awake?'” said Kloots. “He is awake,” said the doctor.

More from Deadline

But, qualified Kloots, “Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy.

“He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth,” she shared on Instagram.

“But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back,” said Kloots. But, she noted, “This is a long road, a very long road.”

Cordero was hospitalized in late March. He has endured a rollercoaster health battle. Several times he seemed to be on his way to recovery, only to have setbacks, including two mini strokes, having his leg amputated, getting a tracheostomy and having a temporary pacemaker installed.

Cordero starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and earned a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.