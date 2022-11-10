Broadway Star Heidi Blickenstaff Opens Up for the First Time About Being Sexually Abused from Age 4 to 7

Michael Gioia
·6 min read
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical

Michael Kushner

At age 4, Heidi Blickenstaff's world changed.

The Broadway star, now 50, says she was sexually abused at that time by an older cousin, approximately 12 years her senior, and that it did not stop until she was about 7.

"I was groomed, and I was very much manipulated into thinking that behavior was normal behavior because we loved each other," Blickenstaff tells PEOPLE of her cousin, whom she says she does "not know" anymore. "It was very insidious, and it was not talked about in my family for a very long time because when it finally ended, I was only 7. And it had gone on for years."

The actress currently stars in the national tour of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill, a musical about a flawed family that tackles heavy topics such as sexual assault and addiction. Blickenstaff says she feels "liberated" performing a show that tells a story she and so many others identify with. But for years, she repressed the trauma.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Is 'Happy' Her Music Gives People 'Permission to Feel All the Stigmatized Feelings'

2K13YGJ Hollywood, USA. 14th Sep, 2022. Alanis Morissette and Heidi Blickenstaff arriving to the Jagged Little Pill L.A. play premiere held at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, Ca. © Majil /AFF-USA.com Credit: AFF/Alamy Live News
2K13YGJ Hollywood, USA. 14th Sep, 2022. Alanis Morissette and Heidi Blickenstaff arriving to the Jagged Little Pill L.A. play premiere held at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, Ca. © Majil /AFF-USA.com Credit: AFF/Alamy Live News

AFF/Alamy Live News Alanis Morissette and Heidi Blickenstaff

Growing up in Fresno, California, Blickenstaff says the abuse began early and would occur around holidays spent with her father's side of the family. "This cousin, over time, just gained my trust," she explains.

"It definitely started out as a manipulation of letting me know that it was very normal behavior, that this is what people do who love each other," she continues, describing her cousin's actions as "very inappropriate and invasive and criminal."

She does not go into further detail, but says the cousin manipulated her into keeping things secret — despite "instinctually" feeling unease. "There was one time he took me out back and stepped on the head of a dead animal and told me that if I said anything, that would be me," she says.

When Blickenstaff was around 7, her older brother Matt saw the cousin take her away from the others, and he immediately alerted their mother.

Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical

Michael Kushner

"She caught us in… It was not a particularly dramatic scene, it was sort of very early," Blickenstaff says. "But my mom caught us alone together. And a 18/19/20-year-old cousin alone with a 7-year-old girl, my mom said, 'What are you doing? You are never to be alone with her again.' Then my mom checked in with me and said, 'Are you good?' "

Blickenstaff responded that she was; she went on to bury the memories for years.

Simultaneously, the actress found a love for the performing arts. She got her start at Fresno's Good Company Players, where she played Annie in the musical of the same name. It was a break from reality, she says, but it came with mixed emotions.

RELATED: Former TLC Star Jessica Willis Fisher Recounts Reporting Her Father for Molestation in New Memoir

Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical

Matthew Murphy

At a press event for Annie, "I was singing 'Tomorrow,' and a spotlight hit me, and suddenly I saw all of the people in the audience, and instead of feeling like, 'Oh, I get to escape,' I felt exposed. And it was the first real panic attack I had ever had. I remember it crawling from my toes all the way to every cell in my body," she says. "And it was enough to ruin what should have been this safe place for me because I had a monster living inside of me."

Around puberty, Blickenstaff began opening up to her family when she was suddenly flooded with "hideous memories" from her youth. They waited "for my cues to lead the way," she says, but it wasn't until her 30s that she sought therapy on her own.

In 2018, after Christine Blasey Ford claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, Blickenstaff shared on Twitter that she is a survivor of sexual abuse.

"I wanted to link arms with her," Blickenstaff says, noting that even though she doesn't know Ford, her bravery "gave me strength to come out."

RELATED: Christine Blasey Ford Says of Kavanaugh Testimony: 'I'm Absolutely Sure That I Would Do It Again'

Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical

Matthew Murphy

Blickenstaff's family was at the forefront of her mind. "I told my parents that I was gonna [publicly share] it, and I even sent them a draft of what I was going to post before I posted it. And much to my surprise, they were so supportive. I remember my dad said, 'Whatever you need to do that will help you feel better about this, we absolutely support you.' "

She always feared sending a "seismic earthquake" through her family, noting that others in similar situations likely feel the same.

"You are the person that is surviving this awful thing. And yet you also have to be the person that rips everybody's worlds apart," she says. "So you are burdened not only by the thing that happened, but then the aftermath of what it does."

Blickenstaff struggled in romantic relationships during her adult life. After her first marriage ended in divorce, she dove into another relationship that was not the right fit. She met her now-husband, actor turned entertainment lawyer Nicholas Rohlfing, when she was 39.

Heidi Blickenstaff instagram
Heidi Blickenstaff instagram

Heidi Blickenstaff/instagram

"Finally, after all the work I did and all the excavation I did on myself, I think my heart and soul were finally ready, and he was ready, too," she says.

The singer is stepmom to Rohlfing's two sons, but never had biological children of her own. Looking back, she says that her past — which she relives nightly by performing in Jagged Little Pill — factored into that decision.

Mary Jane Healy — a role that Blickenstaff also played on Broadway before the musical closed in December 2021 — struggles with addiction and was sexually assaulted in college. Blickenstaff's brother, who is eight years sober, is a recovering alcoholic. Onstage, the actress overdoses during Morissette's "Uninvited"; Blickenstaff's version of the haunting power ballad, her favorite song from the show, was recently recorded.

RELATED: How 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Writer Jessica Knoll Found 'Clarity' Years After Being Assaulted at 15

Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical

Matthew Murphy

"It ruled his world," she says of her brother's addiction, adding that she's "so proud" of how far he's come. "There were some incredibly scary moments that we really did not expect him to live through."

Jagged, which her brother has seen, has "some of the most thrilling material that I will ever get to play. But as a human, it is utterly healing," she says. "It has become incredibly healing to be able to walk in my character's shoes that are very familiar to my own."

Speaking about her past, Blickenstaff hopes to help those who have also struggled, adding that Jagged Little Pill also makes "people feel seen and not alone." She adds, "Every time I talk about [my experience], it feels like more and more of my burden is lifted."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical profile (shown here with her brother)
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical profile (shown here with her brother)

courtesy Heidi Blickenstaff Heidi Blickenstaff and her brother, Matt

Performing the show with her brother in the audience was "the most intense" performance of the musical she's done. Intense, but healing, she says.

"Every step I took during the show, I felt so protective of him, but it also felt like, I don't know… It's a jagged little pill," she says. "I knew it would be good medicine for him — and me — and for us as a family."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Worst expansion seasons in NHL history

    The Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest franchise, but where do they rank among the worst expansion teams in league history?

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T