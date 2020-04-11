Broadway’s Shubert Organization Furloughs Staff During COVID-19 Shutdown

Click here to read the full article.

With Broadway’s COVID-19 shutdown expected to last until early summer, if not longer, the Shubert Organization, the industry’s largest theater owner and a major producer, has furloughed staff members throughout various departments, Deadline can confirm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The furloughs include staffers in administrative, sales and marketing departments. Health insurance will be continued for three months. The number of furloughed workers is reported to be as much as 30% of employees.

More from Deadline

Shubert owns 17 Broadway theaters, including the Barrymore, the Belasco, the Booth, the Cort and the Winter Garden, and two Off-Broadway venues (New World Stages and Stage 42).

The latest furloughs follow the earlier, industry-wide layoffs of Broadway ushers, box office employees and venue staff when Broadway went dark on March 12.

Earlier this week, the Broadway League, representing theater owners and producers, extended the shutdown from April 13 to June 7, though many in the industry don’t expect Broadway to re-open until later in the summer or even fall. The League is all but certain to revisit the target date as the pandemic continues.

After the League announced the extension, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo voiced skepticism about the June 7 date, saying other sectors of the economy would need to open prior to Broadway.

The Shubert Organization declined comment on this story.

Deadline’s sister publication Variety was first to report the furlough news.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.