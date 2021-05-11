Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
With Broadway prepping for a September return to full capacity audiences, keeping up with the fast-coming show announcements can be tricky. Deadline has compiled this list of upcoming Broadway openings, including dates, venues and links to purchase tickets. Check back for updates.
Also, we’ve added a “To Be Announced” roster of productions that are expected to hit Broadway this season but haven’t yet set dates.
All productions have indicated that prevailing Covid safety guidelines and protocols will be followed, which could include masks and proof of Covid vaccination or negative test results. Specific rules will be developed and announced closer to the resumption of performances. Also, playing schedules for each production could vary from Broadway’s standard eight-shows-per-week routine; check purchase sites for schedules.
Click on the show titles to read previous Deadline articles on the productions, and the venue link for ticket purchases.
COMING TO BROADWAY
Chicago Sept.14, Ambassador Theatre
Hamilton Sept. 14, Richard Rogers Theatre
The Lion King Sept.14, Minskoff Theatre
Wicked Sept. 14, Gershwin Theatre
David Byrne’s American Utopia Sept. 17, theater to be announced
Six Previews Sept.17, Opening Oct. 3, Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Come From Away Sept. 21, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Aladdin Sept. 28, New Amsterdam Theatre
Caroline, Or Change Previews Oct. 8, Opening Oct. 27, Studio 54
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Oct. 8, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations Oct.16, Imperial Theatre
Jagged Little Pill Oct. 21, Broadhurst Theatre
Mrs. Doubtfire Previews Oct. 21, Opening Dec.5, Stephen Sondheim Theatre
The Phantom of the Opera Oct. 22, Majestic Theatre
Trouble in Mind Previews Oct. 29, Opening Nov. 18, American Airlines Theatre
Diana: The Musical Previews Dec. 1, Opening night, Dec. 16, Longacre Theater
MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical Previews, Dec. 6, Opening Feb. 1, 2022, Neil Simon Theatre
Company Previews Dec. 20, Opening Jan. 9, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
The Music Man Previews Dec. 20, Opening Feb. 10, 2022, Winter Garden Theatre (tickets not yet on sale)
Birthday Candles Previews March 18, 2022, Opening April 10, 2022, American Airlines Theatre
TO BE ANNOUNCED
Clyde’s Fall 2021, Helen Hayes Theatre
The Book of Mormon Eugene O’Neill Theatre
Dear Evan Hansen Music Box Theatre
Girl From The North Country Belasco Theatre
Hadestown Walter Kerr Theatre
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Lyric Theatre
The Lehman Trilogy Nederlander Theatre
The Minutes theater to be announced
Moulin Rouge! Al Hirschfeld Theatre
To Kill A Mockingbird Shubert Theatre
West Side Story Broadway Theatre
Ain’t Supposed to Die A Natural Death theater to be announced
American Buffalo Circle in the Square
Between Riverside and Crazy Fall 2022, Helen Hayes Theatre
Flying Over Sunset Lincoln Center Theater
How I Learned to Drive Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Lackawanna Blues Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Pass Over August Wilson Theatre
Plaza Suite Hudson Theatre
Skeleton Crew Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Sing Street theater to be announced
Take Me Out Spring 2022, Helen Hayes Theatre
Thoughts of a Colored Man Golden Theatre
1776 Spring 2022, American Airlines Theatre
