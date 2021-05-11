Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets

With Broadway prepping for a September return to full capacity audiences, keeping up with the fast-coming show announcements can be tricky. Deadline has compiled this list of upcoming Broadway openings, including dates, venues and links to purchase tickets. Check back for updates.

Also, we’ve added a “To Be Announced” roster of productions that are expected to hit Broadway this season but haven’t yet set dates.

More from Deadline

All productions have indicated that prevailing Covid safety guidelines and protocols will be followed, which could include masks and proof of Covid vaccination or negative test results. Specific rules will be developed and announced closer to the resumption of performances. Also, playing schedules for each production could vary from Broadway’s standard eight-shows-per-week routine; check purchase sites for schedules.

Click on the show titles to read previous Deadline articles on the productions, and the venue link for ticket purchases.

COMING TO BROADWAY

Chicago Sept.14, Ambassador Theatre

Hamilton Sept. 14, Richard Rogers Theatre

The Lion King Sept.14, Minskoff Theatre

Wicked Sept. 14, Gershwin Theatre

David Byrne’s American Utopia Sept. 17, theater to be announced

Six Previews Sept.17, Opening Oct. 3, Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Come From Away Sept. 21, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Aladdin Sept. 28, New Amsterdam Theatre

Caroline, Or Change Previews Oct. 8, Opening Oct. 27, Studio 54

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Oct. 8, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations Oct.16, Imperial Theatre

Jagged Little Pill Oct. 21, Broadhurst Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire Previews Oct. 21, Opening Dec.5, Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Story continues

The Phantom of the Opera Oct. 22, Majestic Theatre

Trouble in Mind Previews Oct. 29, Opening Nov. 18, American Airlines Theatre

Diana: The Musical Previews Dec. 1, Opening night, Dec. 16, Longacre Theater

MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical Previews, Dec. 6, Opening Feb. 1, 2022, Neil Simon Theatre

Company Previews Dec. 20, Opening Jan. 9, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

The Music Man Previews Dec. 20, Opening Feb. 10, 2022, Winter Garden Theatre (tickets not yet on sale)

Birthday Candles Previews March 18, 2022, Opening April 10, 2022, American Airlines Theatre

TO BE ANNOUNCED

Clyde’s Fall 2021, Helen Hayes Theatre

The Book of Mormon Eugene O’Neill Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen Music Box Theatre

Girl From The North Country Belasco Theatre

Hadestown Walter Kerr Theatre

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Lyric Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy Nederlander Theatre

The Minutes theater to be announced

Moulin Rouge! Al Hirschfeld Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird Shubert Theatre

West Side Story Broadway Theatre

Ain’t Supposed to Die A Natural Death theater to be announced

American Buffalo Circle in the Square

Between Riverside and Crazy Fall 2022, Helen Hayes Theatre

Flying Over Sunset Lincoln Center Theater

How I Learned to Drive Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Lackawanna Blues Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Pass Over August Wilson Theatre

Plaza Suite Hudson Theatre

Skeleton Crew Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Sing Street theater to be announced

Take Me Out Spring 2022, Helen Hayes Theatre

Thoughts of a Colored Man Golden Theatre

1776 Spring 2022, American Airlines Theatre

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.