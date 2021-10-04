How Broadway Musicals Saved This Doctor After His Dad Died When He Was 11: 'The Beauty of Life'

View of crowd of people visiting and colorful bright lights seen from Times Square

Getty Images

It's been over five decades since Dr. Henry Friedman received the news that his father had suddenly died of a heart attack — and he says thinking back on the life-altering moment has not gotten any easier over time.

Friedman, a lead pediatric neuro-oncologist and a deputy director at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at the Duke Cancer Institute, was 11 years old when his life took a dramatic turn.

"It was a tragedy that shaped my life, some ways good, many ways not-so good," Friedman, now 69, tells PEOPLE about his father's death. "It was only my mom and I; I had no [siblings]. And I got really profoundly into what we would call today a black depression, and I was just hopeless. I didn't know what to do, how to move forward."

RELATED: All the Broadway Shows Opening or Returning as N.Y.C. Theaters Reopen Their Doors

Neither did his mother, Miriam. In her desperation, he says, she tried to figure out what she and her son could do together to seek comfort.

"She wanted me to see something that was uplifting and beautiful, and Broadway musicals are uplifting and beautiful," Friedman explains, adding that they took in performances of Fiddler on the Roof, starring Zero Mostel; Cabaret, with Joel Grey; and Man of La Mancha, with Richard Kiley; among others.

Daily Life In New York City

Paul Rovere/Getty Images

Friedman was hooked. "They show the beauty of life," he says of live theater. "Broadway is just an extraordinary vista of so many different ways to feel emotions. I couldn't help but go to it and feel positive."

He adds, "The more I saw, the more I felt that there was a beauty to life that I wasn't really paying attention to, and a wonderful modality. Nothing moves me like Broadway; the theater is just everything."

Friedman and his wife, Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg, and their family continued to see Broadway shows until the pandemic forced theaters to close their doors in March 2020.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Feeling indebted to the Great White Way, Friedman — who wanted to become a doctor since he was 9 years old — longed to repay a community he says gave him a life-saving gift.

Aside from his work as a doctor and providing medical help to performers, Friedman is also a mentor. He hoped for a theatrical mentee and, after seeing then-11-year-old Sydney Lucas' performance of "Ring of Keys" from Fun Home on the 2015 Tony Awards, he knew he had to meet her.

Friedman has since mentored Sydney, 18, and her 19-year-old brother, Jake Lucas, who has also performed in Broadway's Newsies and The King and I, bonding over their shared love of theatre. He's even watched Sydney and Jake go on to study at New York University.

RELATED: Disney's Aladdin Broadway Musical Canceled for 2 Weeks After More COVID Breakthrough Cases

Mentoring others, he says, gives him an "incredible rush of positive energy," given that he wasn't able to reap the same benefits in his younger years living with a hard-working single mother. "I'm gonna keep doing it as long as I'm doing medicine," the doctor adds. "But it's more than that. I viscerally need to mentor. I have to mentor. [Like] you have to breathe, I have to mentor."

Looking back at that pivotal time when Friedman was introduced to Broadway 58 years ago, he says he is thankful for the theater. "I could look out at the world and see sun again," he says, "where all I could see before was darkness."