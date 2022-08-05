On Broadway, diversity takes a step into the spotlight

·7 min read
The cast of A Strange Loop performs at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The diverse show, which won Best Musical, is part of a transformation in the industry. (Charles Sykes/Invision/The Associated Press - image credit)
The cast of A Strange Loop performs at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The diverse show, which won Best Musical, is part of a transformation in the industry. (Charles Sykes/Invision/The Associated Press - image credit)

In A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical at the Tony Awards in June, the lead character belts out what might as well be a declaration of the transformation happening on Broadway.

"Blackness, queerness, Fighting back to fill this cis-het, all-white space, with a portrait of a portrait of a portrait of a Black queer face and a choir full of Black queer voices," sings the character Usher, a queer, Black man in a show centered on his doubts about writing a musical about himself.

This year's Tonys marked a milestone: Broadway's first season back since the pandemic forced a historic shutdown that lasted a year and a half. It was far from a complete season, with some shows opening in the midway point, others shutting down early and routine cancellations due to COVID-19. By May, ticket sales were down 54 per cent compared to the record highs before the pandemic.

But while the recovery hasn't been smooth, there was something to celebrate: a diverse lineup of new productions.   

It's part of a transformation driven by actors, producers and industry leaders demanding more representation in an industry that has traditionally been predominantly white.

WATCH | Broadway's comeback is all about new voices:

One of Broadway's few Black producers, Tony award winner Ron Simons, calls the pandemic a catalyst for long overdue change.

"This shifted in a year," he said, "Like no heads up, no lead time. We had diverse audiences. We had diverse stories in one season. Mind blowing."

"Mind blowing" is also how Simons describes what it felt like to have three shows open after the pandemic — Thoughts of a Colored Man, For Colored Girls and Ain't Too Proud.

"It occurred to me that it was possible that all three of my shows, all about Black and brown people, could be on Broadway at the same time," he said. "Nothing remotely like that has ever happened. So, that speaks a lot to what is going on on Broadway now."

Jason Burles/CBC
Jason Burles/CBC

A lack of diversity

The Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) has been compiling visibility reports for more than a decade.

According to their latest study, which looked at the 2018-2019 season, almost 60 per cent of roles on New York City stages were played by white actors. Broadway's producers are overwhelmingly white, as are theater owners. Those findings are consistent with previous studies.

Actor and playwright Christine Toy Johnson, co-founder of AAPAC, said she's pleased with the strides in diversity the industry has made with its comeback, but that change for her community has been slow to materialize.

"There are new considerations about whose stories are being told, and by whom, and how," she said, but added, "We really would like to see more Asian American representation on Broadway, which has not really increased that much yet."

WATCH | Broadway producer Ron Simons says he hopes diversity isn't a one-off:

Last summer, Black Theatre United — formed by Broadway's leading Black artists — unveiled a blueprint for more equity and diversity in the industry. Called A New Deal For Broadway, and signed by the industry's leading power brokers, it outlines reforms that include the naming of theaters for Black artists, commitments to hire from underrepresented groups, and a pledge for producers to "never assemble an all-white creative team on a production again, regardless of the subject matter of the show."

One of the founding members of Black Theatre United, Broadway veteran Allyson Tucker, said the New Deal has made an impact but the work is only beginning.

"I think everybody who was signing the deal understands, it is the long game, this is a journey and not immediate results."

A new chapter in Broadway's history

A new show is coming this Fall — the iconic Arthur Miller play Death of A Salesman, but reimagined to examine the American dream through the lens of a Black Loman family living in a white world.

Broadway legend and Tony Award winner Andre De Shields plays the lead character, Ben Loman.

Jason Burles/CBC
Jason Burles/CBC

"We know that the audience is going to respond because what is missing from the American dream right now is the idea of accessibility," De Shields said. "By putting the idea of the American dream at the center of an African American family means that everybody can claim it."

He said he sees this new chapter in Broadway history as an opportunity to deliver powerful messages through the voices of artists who haven't had access to the spotlight.

"We're all in this together. If one of us is chained, none of us are seen," he said.

Also opening in the fall is KPOP, which is all about the Korean pop music phenomenon. The cast is almost all-Asian, with an original story and score.

"I'm more excited than ever to share this story with the world," said the show's composer, Helen Park.

Park says a big part of her excitement is expanding the very limited roles Asian people have had on Broadway. The AAPAC study showed that Asian actors make up less than 10 per cent of roles on the New York Stage.

"I think it has been hard to find stories that are not centered around trauma or war or something that's depressing or old. I think it's really special that we have original material," she said.

Jason Burles/CBC
Jason Burles/CBC

Attracting a diverse audience

The Broadway League, which compiles audience statistics, has found that theater audiences have been traditionally middle-aged, white women. Simons said he's convinced there's an untapped audience hungry for diverse stories that can expand that demographic.

"If we really want to make sure that we're here in 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, that diversity must come about because there's money left on the table by not bringing those demographics into this theater," he said.

Outside the Lyceum Theatre where A Strange Loop is playing, fan Elizabeth Adams said she's motivated to go to shows that reflect her story. Until now, she said, that's been rare.

"It's a huge deal," she said about seeing more diversity on stage, "I am a woman of colour and I'm also of Asian descent. So to see so much diversity is very important."

Robert Bennett, another theater fan, said he's looking forward to watching Kite Runner, a play based on the book written by Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hoseini.

"You get to see who you are," he said, " it's really important to see yourself on stage and kids get to see that there's a chance that they can do that also."

'Give us an opportunity to speak our hearts'

Simons said he's hopeful about the changes on stage, but adds that more needs to be done throughout the industry to bring diversity at all levels, from theater owners to show promoters.

From Black Theatre United's New Deal to the Tony award for excellence given to AAPAC this year, there are signs that leadership change is happening on Broadway. But those leading the charge caution against complacency when celebrating one season's wins.

"I think the conversation around diversity often centres on Black and white, and there are so many other groups that are also longing for and yearning to be represented as well," said Nandiata Shenoy, a member of AAPAC's steering committee.

WATCH | 'We're the ones who are hungry for the dream,' says Andre De Shields:

Black Theatre United's Tucker said she's hoping for the same kind of expansion. She adds that one of the most valuable conversations to come out of the pandemic has been out-of-the box thinking of growing the industry beyond Broadway, allowing emerging players to expand to other parts of New York City.

"We look at it with the grace of yes, we took a step forward, and we've linked arms, and we're going to continue growing those links," she said.

De Shields said he believes Broadway's resurrection depends on diverse voices expanding the stage.

"If those of us who are already in charge, who are already at the top, cannot prevent this moratorium on Broadway, who can? Well, obviously, the people who have been denied it because we're the ones who are hungry for the dream," he said.

"Give us an opportunity to speak our hearts. Give us an opportunity to share what is important to our souls."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from Royals

    The Blue Jays have added Whit Merrifield, who was unvaccinated as of last month.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Vote: Are you satisfied with Blue Jays' trade deadline moves?

    Ross Atkins was "exceptionally excited" after the trade deadline. How are you feeling about the Blue Jays' moves?

  • Waterman nets pivotal goal as Montreal defeats Crew 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night. Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara. Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute. Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew. Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York Cit

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • Reports: Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau agree to 8-year contract extension

    The Flames are reportedly keeping their new star around for the long haul.

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Hockey Canada commissions former Supreme Court justice to lead review into governance

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

  • Twin sisters combine on goal as Canada downs Puerto Rico at CONCACAF U-15 tourney

    TAMPA, Fla. — Isabelle Chukwu scored with an assist from twin sister Annabelle as Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico. The win moved the Canadians into the semifinals with one round-robin game remaining at the 20-team tournament, which runs through Sunday. Canada will face the defending champion U.S. on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten sides to decide top spot in Group B. Canada is competing in the eight-team League A. The

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri