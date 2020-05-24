Broadway Actor Nick Cordero “Showing Small Improvements Each Day,” According To Wife Amanda Kloots

Click here to read the full article.

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s has had a positive uptick in his health as he continues to battle coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His wife, Amanda Kloots, issued a positive report late on Friday after some discouraging words on earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram her husband is “fighting.”

More from Deadline

“He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day. It is exactly what we need.

“Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY!’ she added. “Thanks be to God.”

The positive update comes after Amanda revealed on Thursday that Nick’s progress had taken a “step forward’ after saying that he had been going “downhill” earlier this week.

“I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” Kloots said. “So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours.”

The 41-year-old Cordero, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai medical center in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being placed in a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking from the coma on May 12.

Kloots’ Instagram updates on her husband’s condition has garnered national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily briefings.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.