Broadway Actor Nick Cordero “Has Not Given Up” Despite Severe Coronavirus Complications, His Wife Posts Online

Actor Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, has once again posted on her husband’s condition as he battles the COVID-19 virus. Cordero has had horrible complications since being hospitalized more than a month ago. His struggle has been memorialized by Kloots on Instagram, and she has again updated his health status.

Kloots shared in an Instagram post a laundry list of terrible problems experienced by the 41-year-old Cordero.

“He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1,” Kloots wrote. “Since then, has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart.”

The couple share a 10-month old son. Despite his wife’s optimism, there is still no time frame for when he will be able to leave the hospital.

