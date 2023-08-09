Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Broadridge Financial Solutions' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Broadridge Financial Solutions grew its EPS by 9.8% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Broadridge Financial Solutions shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Broadridge Financial Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$21b company like Broadridge Financial Solutions. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$122m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Broadridge Financial Solutions, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

Broadridge Financial Solutions offered total compensation worth US$10m to its CEO in the year to June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Broadridge Financial Solutions To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Broadridge Financial Solutions is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Broadridge Financial Solutions, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Broadridge Financial Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

