Broader Israel conflict could drive up inflation, ECB's Knot says

AMSTERDAM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fighting between Israel and Hamas could drive up inflation in the euro zone if other nations in the region get involved in the conflict, thereby sustaining a current spike in oil prices, ECB policy maker Klaas Knot said on Monday.

"If the conflict drives up the oil price significantly for a long time, that would of course be a new upward shock for inflation," Knot told reporters at the Dutch central bank.

"I wouldn't expect a lasting effect on the oil price if it remains a regional conflict between Israel and Gaza, but that could change if other large nations in the region get involved," the Dutch central bank governor said.

"Western countries, however, are far less dependent on oil from the Middle East nowadays than they were in the 1970s, so we can't simple compare this era with what happened then," he said.

Knot said he was comfortable with the current level of interest rates, but added the ECB would continue to closely monitor energy prices and wage data to see if risks to the inflation outlook were worsening.

"For now, inflation risks are more balanced than they have been for a long time," he said. "We will monitor meeting by meeting whether this remains the case."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Bernadette Baum)