Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 250% Total Return On Their Investment

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock is up an impressive 203% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 21% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.4% in the last three months.

Check out our latest analysis for Broadcom

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Broadcom managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.4% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 68.00.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Broadcom's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Broadcom the TSR over the last 5 years was 250%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Broadcom has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Broadcom has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

But note: Broadcom may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Story continues