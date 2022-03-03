Broadcasting Press Guild Audio Awards: Jon Ronson And Amol Rajan Nominated

Jon Ronson and Amol Rajan are among those nominated for next month’s Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Audio Awards.

The pair have picked up nods in the UK Podcast of the Year and Audio Presenter of the Year categories respectively.

Ronson, U.S. based host of The Butterfly Effect, is up against the likes of history podcast The Rest is History and Sweet Bobby, about one of the world’s most sophisticated catfisher.

The awards will take place in London on Friday March 25 at the same time as the BPG TV and Streaming Awards, which has seen Russell T Davies AIDS drama It’s a Sin nominated six times.

Others to be nominated include historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook and music presenters Petroc Trelawney, Vick Hope and Jamz Supernova.

“Once again the jury, consisting of many of the best critics and writers in the country, were blown away with the quality and variety of audio on offer,” said BPG Vice Chair Scott Bryan.

Full list below:

Radio Programme of the Year

Jamz Supernova on 6 (BBC Radio 6 Music)

Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell with Times Radio Breakfast (Times Radio)

The Eco Show (Marlow FM 97.5)

Uncanny, with Danny Robins (BBC Radio 4)

Woman’s Hour (BBC Radio 4)

UK Podcast of the Year

Backlisted (Unbound)

Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon (Audible)

Sweet Bobby (Tortoise Media)

The Rest Is History (Goalhanger Films)

Things Fell Apart – Jon Ronson (BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds)

Audio Presenter of the Year

Aasmah Mir (Times Radio)

Amol Rajan (BBC Radio 4)

Iain Dale (LBC)

Petroc Trelawny (BBC Radio 3)

Vick Hope (BBC Radio 1)

