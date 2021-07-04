Broadcasting Legend Marv Albert Signs Off After 55-Year Career

National Basketball Assn. broadcasting legend Marv Albert signed off for the final time today, his final words a simple “good night” to his legion of fans.

Albert, whose 55-year-career was punctuated by his trademark “Yes!” call when someone made a crucial jump shot, finished his career with TNT, as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

More from Deadline

The 80-year-old Brooklyn native was the longtime voice of the New York Knicks, starting in 1963 and staying through the team’s championship years in 1969 and 1973. He also called New Jersey Nets basketball games, New York Rangers hockey, as well as football, horse racing, boxing, and tennis.

An NBA Hall of Famer, Albert called nine NBA Finals, seven Stanley Cup Finals, and eight Super Bowls. He was also a cohost and reporter for two World Series and called the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

Albert’s brothers, Al and Steve, and a son, Kenny, are also play-by-play sports commentators.

“I wish I was starting all over again. It has been such a joy. So for the last time, thanks so much for watching. I’m Marv Albert saying thank you, and goodnight,” Albert said in his final TNT signoff.

Watch Reggie Miller’s tribute and Albert’s final on-air words below.

“You gifted the game of basketball with your voice.” ✊ Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert wraps up a legendary career. pic.twitter.com/4ONADiRqOo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.