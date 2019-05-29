Broadcaster startled by rat while reporting live at Bruins arena

RDS reporter Luc Gelinas was startled by a rat while live from Boston's TD Garden on Tuesday. (Twitter//RDSca)

The life of a sports broadcaster isn’t as rosy and cushy as it may appear to the viewer at home.

From the elbows that fly in your direction during scrums to the possibility of getting drenched in Gatorade if the athlete you’re interviewing had a fantastic performance, it’s a tough way to make a living.

While RDS broadcaster Luc Gelinas didn’t end up with a black eye or a ruined suit as a result of his recent experience at TD Garden, the perils of the job were on full display when an unexpected visitor made an appearance during his live report on Tuesday.

Les aléas du direct : @LucGelinasRDS n'apprécie pas beaucoup la faune du TD Garden! 😂😂🐀 pic.twitter.com/STI8yhTTnb — RDS (@RDSca) May 28, 2019

It wasn’t seen on camera, but Gelinas was reacting to a rat that ran past him while in the stands of the Boston Bruins’ home arena.

And since we didn’t see it, there’s no way to prove that it wasn’t Brad Marchand scurrying by on all fours, either.

I guess we’ll just never know.

