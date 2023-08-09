Broadcaster ABC leaves Elon Musk’s X because of ‘toxic interactions’

Elon Musk has made many changes to the social media site X, formerly Twitter, since purchasing it last year - GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC is withdrawing most of its accounts from Twitter, now rebranded as X by billionaire Elon Musk, citing “toxic interactions” and a strategy to shift its resources to other social media platforms with bigger audiences.

The decision makes ABC the third large public service broadcaster to leave Twitter since it was purchased by Mr Musk. American media companies PBS and NPR removed themselves in April after they were given a controversial “state media” label akin to foreign propaganda outlets like Russia’s RT.

According to the ABC website, the broadcaster will keep only four remaining official accounts on the site, including one that targets a Chinese-speaking audience.

David Anderson, the ABC managing director, said the reduced activity would allow staff to focus “on the accounts that overwhelmingly provide the most value”.

He added: “The vast majority of the ABC’s social media audience is located on official sites on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, with TikTok forecast to have the strongest growth over the next four years.”

Platform ‘increasingly costly to use’

Mr Anderson also referred to an increase in “toxic interactions” that had unfortunately become more prevalent on the platform as an influencing factor in the decision.

According to the Guardian, several high-profile ABC journalists had already abandoned Twitter after facing abuse, including News Breakfast host Lisa Millar and Australian Story host Leigh Sales.

“Concerningly, X has reduced its trust and safety teams. Additionally, it is introducing charges which make the platform increasingly costly to use,” said Mr Anderson.

