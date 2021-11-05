Here Are Broadcast TV’s Winter 2022 Premiere Dates (Updating)

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away and we’re already talking about winter TV programming. That’s because broadcast networks have just begun to set some of their midseason 2021-2022 premiere dates, and if they are getting a jump on the new year, then so is TheWrap.

Though the list of debut dates for new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW is still short — and we do not yet have offerings from all of those broadcasters — there are a handful of series that have a designated slot on the schedule.

Below you will find TheWrap’s list of broadcast TV’s winter premiere dates for 2021-2022, which includes new cooking competition “Next Level Chef,” freshman comedy “Pivoting,” the second season of Mayim Bialik’s sitcom “Call Me Kat,” and the Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Trace Adkins-starring country music drama “Monarch” for Fox, along with the eagerly anticipated Emmett Till limited series “Women of the Movement” at ABC.

As more dates become available from Fox, ABC and The CW — and as NBC and CBS start to release their own schedules — we will be updating this list. So make sure to check back with TheWrap regularly for the most current info regarding midseason’s premiere dates.

Trust us, it won’t be long before we know what shows will debut and return in January, February and March of 2022. And just in case you’re behind on Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW’s current offerings, here is our list of broadcast TV’s 2021 premiere dates for shows that returned and began this fall.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

9:30-10 p.m. — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Dec. 20

8-9 p.m. — “Dynasty” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 2

8-9 p.m. ET/5-6 p.m. PT — “Next Level Chef” (Fox, series premiere)

Monday, Jan. 3

8-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor” (ABC, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

9:30-10 p.m. “black-ish” (ABC, season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 5

10-11 p.m. “The Chase” (ABC, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 6

8-9 p.m. — “Women of the Movement” (ABC, limited series premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 9

8-8:30 p.m. ET/5-5:30 p.m. PT — “Call Me Kat” (Fox, season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT — “Pivoting” (Fox, series premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 11

8-9 p.m. — “Superman & Lois” (The CW, season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — “Naomi” (The CW, series premiere)

Monday, Jan. 16

9-9:30 p.m. — “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (The CW, season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 24

10:01-11 p.m. “Promised Land” (ABC, series premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 30

10-11 p.m. — “Monarch” (Fox, series premiere)

Monday, Feb. 21

9-10 p.m. — “All American: Homecoming” (The CW, series premiere)

Sunday, March 6

8-9 p.m. — “Riverdale” (The CW, midseason premiere on new night)

Wednesday, March 9

8-9 p.m. — “The Flash” (The CW, midseason premiere on new night)

9-10 p.m. — “Kung Fu” (The CW, season premiere)

Friday, March 11

8-9 p.m. — “Charmed” (The CW, season premiere)