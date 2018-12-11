Broadcast times released for 2019 NASCAR Cup Series events
NASCAR and its network broadcast partners Fox and NBC have announced their broadcast times for all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events in 2019.
The Las Vegas playoff race will now be televised starting at 7 p.m. ET to allow for a primetime network airing on the East Coast.
The schedule remains divided as in previous seasons with Fox handling all events starting with the events kicking off the season at Daytona International Speedway in February.
Fox and its sister network Fox Sports 1 will broadcast 16 regular season events as well as qualifying for the Daytona 500 and the Duel at Daytona and the special events held in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All- Star Open and All-Star races.
NBC and its sister NBC Sports Network will pick up the schedule at Chicagoland in late June and carry the schedule through the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in mid-November.
In addition to the television broadcast schedule, air times are also listed for the radio networks Motor Racing Network (MRN) and the Performance Racing Networks (PRN) broadcasted on over-the-air radio stations throughout North America and also on SIRIUS/XM satellite radio.
Here’s the complete 2019 broadcast schedule:
Date
Event
Network
Time (ET)
Radio
Sun, Feb 10
Daytona 500 Qualifying
FOX
Noon
MRN
Sun, Feb 10
The Clash
FS1
3 p.m.
MRN
Thu, Feb 14
Duel at Daytona
FS1
7 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Feb 17
Daytona 500
FOX
2:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Feb 24
Atlanta
FOX
2 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Mar 3
Las Vegas
FOX
3:30 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Mar 10
ISM Raceway
FOX
3:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Mar 17
Auto Club Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Mar 24
Martinsville
FS1
2 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Mar 31
Texas
FOX
3 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Apr 7
Bristol
FS1
2 p.m.
PRN
Sat, Apr 13
Richmond
FOX
7:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Apr 28
Talladega
FOX
2 p.m.
MRN
Sun, May 5
Dover
FS1
2 p.m.
MRN
Sat, May 11
Kansas
FS1
7:30 p.m.
MRN
Sat, May 18
All-Star Open
FS1
6 p.m.
MRN
Sat, May 18
All-Star Race
FS1
8 p.m.
MRN
Sun, May 26
Charlotte
FOX
6 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Jun 2
Pocono
FS1
2 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Jun 9
Michigan
FS1
2 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Jun 23
Sonoma
FS1
3 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Jun 30
Chicagoland
NBCSN
3 p.m.
MRN
Sat, Jul 6
Daytona
NBC
7:30 p.m.
MRN
Fri, Jul 13
Kentucky
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Jul 21
New Hampshire
NBCSN
3 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Jul 28
Pocono
NBCSN
3 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Aug 4
Watkins Glen
NBCSN
3 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Aug 11
Michigan
NBCSN
3 p.m.
MRN
Sat, Aug 17
Bristol
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Sep 1
Darlington
NBCSN
6 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Sep 8
Indianapolis
NBC
2 p.m.
IMS
Sun, Sep 15
Las Vegas
NBCSN
7 p.m.
PRN
Sat, Sep 21
Richmond
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Sep 29
Charlotte
NBC
2:30 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Oct 6
Dover
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Oct 13
Talladega
NBC
2 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Oct 20
Kansas
NBC
2:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Oct 27
Martinsville
NBCSN
3 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Nov 3
Texas
NBCSN
3 p.m.
PRN
Sun, Nov 10
ISM Raceway
NBC
2:30 p.m.
MRN
Sun, Nov 17
Miami-Homestead
NBC
3 p.m.
MRN