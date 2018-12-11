Broadcast times released for 2019 NASCAR Cup Series events

Tim Southers
motorsport.com

NASCAR and its network broadcast partners Fox and NBC have announced their broadcast times for all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events in 2019.

The Las Vegas playoff race will now be televised starting at 7 p.m. ET to allow for a primetime network airing on the East Coast.

The schedule remains divided as in previous seasons with Fox handling all events starting with the events kicking off the season at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Fox and its sister network Fox Sports 1 will broadcast 16 regular season events as well as qualifying for the Daytona 500 and the Duel at Daytona and the special events held in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All- Star Open and All-Star races.

NBC and its sister NBC Sports Network will pick up the schedule at Chicagoland in late June and carry the schedule through the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in mid-November.

In addition to the television broadcast schedule, air times are also listed for the radio networks Motor Racing Network (MRN) and the Performance Racing Networks (PRN) broadcasted on over-the-air radio stations throughout North America and also on SIRIUS/XM satellite radio.

Here’s the complete 2019 broadcast schedule:

Date

Event

Network

Time (ET)

Radio

Sun, Feb 10

Daytona 500 Qualifying

FOX

Noon

MRN

Sun, Feb 10

The Clash

FS1

3 p.m.

MRN

Thu, Feb 14

Duel at Daytona

FS1

7 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Feb 17

Daytona 500

FOX

2:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Feb 24

Atlanta

FOX

2 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Mar 3

Las Vegas

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Mar 10

ISM Raceway

FOX

3:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Mar 17

Auto Club Speedway

FOX

3:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Mar 24

Martinsville

FS1

2 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Mar 31

Texas

FOX

3 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Apr 7

Bristol

FS1

2 p.m.

PRN

Sat, Apr 13

Richmond

FOX

7:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Apr 28

Talladega

FOX

2 p.m.

MRN

Sun, May 5

Dover

FS1

2 p.m.

MRN

Sat, May 11

Kansas

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN

Sat, May 18

All-Star Open

FS1

6 p.m.

MRN

Sat, May 18

All-Star Race

FS1

8 p.m.

MRN

Sun, May 26

Charlotte

FOX

6 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Jun 2

Pocono

FS1

2 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Jun 9

Michigan

FS1

2 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Jun 23

Sonoma

FS1

3 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Jun 30

Chicagoland

NBCSN

3 p.m.

MRN

Sat, Jul 6

Daytona

NBC

7:30 p.m.

MRN

Fri, Jul 13

Kentucky

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Jul 21

New Hampshire

NBCSN

3 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Jul 28

Pocono

NBCSN

3 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Aug 4

Watkins Glen

NBCSN

3 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Aug 11

Michigan

NBCSN

3 p.m.

MRN

Sat, Aug 17

Bristol

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Sep 1

Darlington

NBCSN

6 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Sep 8

Indianapolis

NBC

2 p.m.

IMS

Sun, Sep 15

Las Vegas

NBCSN

7 p.m.

PRN

Sat, Sep 21

Richmond

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Sep 29

Charlotte

NBC

2:30 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Oct 6

Dover

NBCSN

2:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Oct 13

Talladega

NBC

2 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Oct 20

Kansas

NBC

2:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Oct 27

Martinsville

NBCSN

3 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Nov 3

Texas

NBCSN

3 p.m.

PRN

Sun, Nov 10

ISM Raceway

NBC

2:30 p.m.

MRN

Sun, Nov 17

Miami-Homestead

NBC

3 p.m.

MRN

