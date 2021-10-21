Here are broadcast map and announcers for Kansas City Chiefs’ game at Tennessee Titans

Chiefs fans will hear some familiar voices when watching Sunday’s game against the Titans in Nashville.

For the third time this month, it’ll be CBS Sports’ broadcast team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis with Evan Washburn working as the sideline reporter.

“You guys are probably tired of us by now,” Davis said with a laugh Wednesday. “There’s no one in the world that’s been on a broadcast team that would ever say the words, ‘Ahhh, I don’t know if I want to watch Patrick Mahomes this weekend.’

“Watching them, watching what they do, is good for us as well and we just consider ourselves fortunate enough to get it each and every time so yeah it’s pretty cool for us.”

Everyone west of the Eastern Time Zone will see the Chiefs-Titans game, which kicks off at noon, and a decent chunk of viewers along the Atlantic Ocean will get that contest, too.

Here is the broadcast map from 506Sports.com:

Areas in red will see the Chiefs-Titans game. The Ravens-Bengals game will be in blue and Jets-Patriots is in green.

KCTV-5 will air the Bears-Buccaneers game in Kansas City after the Chiefs play. Fox 4 will air the Eagles-Raiders, which also starts after the Chiefs play.

Here are the broadcast assignments for all of Sunday’s NFL games:

Chiefs at Titans, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Eagles at Raiders, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Lindsey Czarniak

Bears at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson

Washington at Packers, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver

Bengals at Ravens, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Panthers at Giants, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake

Jets at Patriots, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Amanda Balionis

Falcons at Dolphins, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jen Hale

Lions at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Titans at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Colts at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya