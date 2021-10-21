Here are broadcast map and announcers for Kansas City Chiefs’ game at Tennessee Titans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chiefs fans will hear some familiar voices when watching Sunday’s game against the Titans in Nashville.
For the third time this month, it’ll be CBS Sports’ broadcast team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis with Evan Washburn working as the sideline reporter.
“You guys are probably tired of us by now,” Davis said with a laugh Wednesday. “There’s no one in the world that’s been on a broadcast team that would ever say the words, ‘Ahhh, I don’t know if I want to watch Patrick Mahomes this weekend.’
“Watching them, watching what they do, is good for us as well and we just consider ourselves fortunate enough to get it each and every time so yeah it’s pretty cool for us.”
Everyone west of the Eastern Time Zone will see the Chiefs-Titans game, which kicks off at noon, and a decent chunk of viewers along the Atlantic Ocean will get that contest, too.
Here is the broadcast map from 506Sports.com:
KCTV-5 will air the Bears-Buccaneers game in Kansas City after the Chiefs play. Fox 4 will air the Eagles-Raiders, which also starts after the Chiefs play.
Here are the broadcast assignments for all of Sunday’s NFL games:
Chiefs at Titans, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Eagles at Raiders, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Lindsey Czarniak
Bears at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson
Washington at Packers, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver
Bengals at Ravens, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Panthers at Giants, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake
Jets at Patriots, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Amanda Balionis
Falcons at Dolphins, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jen Hale
Lions at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin
Titans at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross
Colts at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya