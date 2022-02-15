Broadband firms urged to offer deals to low-income families

Stock image of child using a computer

Media regulator Ofcom has urged all broadband firms to support low-income homes by offering discounted packages known as "social tariffs".

Ofcom has found that only 55,000 out of 4.2 million homes in receipt of Universal Credit are using discounted rates.

It means households on benefits are missing out on an average yearly broadband saving of £144 each.

Many families are facing added pressure from the cost of living crisis.

Ofcom said it wanted more companies to offer help to low income households and to make it clearer how people can switch to cheaper deals.

Currently six broadband providers - BT, Community Fibre, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 - offer at least one of the social tariff deal costing between £10 and £20 month.

But other firms including EE, Plusnet, Shell, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone do not.

Ofcom said it was now "calling on all other broadband firms to support struggling households by introducing their own social tariffs".

"We also want to see all companies promote these deals more widely, and make sure it's swift and simple for customers to sign up," it added.

Talk Talk said that it had a partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions which offers free connectivity for six months.

A spokesperson for EE said its home essentials package "makes access to fast, reliable broadband more affordable for those who need it the most".