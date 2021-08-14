Broad’s wish list and Man Utd make flying start – Saturday’s sporting social

In this article:

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 14.

Football

Rivalries resumed.

That match day experience is back… Old Trafford is buzzing! COME ON @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/GbaZoq1qNY — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 14, 2021

And it was the red United that came out on top.

What an atmosphere at OT!! The start we wanted! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7UU4gSeoJ0 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) August 14, 2021

PP x BF 🔥🔥🔥 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes did not leave Old Trafford empty handed.

Honey, I’m bringing something new for our living room decor 😂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2kgI1bvn4O — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) August 14, 2021

Manchester United’s newest recruit enjoyed a great reception at Old Trafford.

Usain Bolt enjoyed the Bruno show!

While Paul Pogba also came in for praise.

Bruno x Pogba show at OT 🔥 Atmosphere!!! #MUFC — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 14, 2021

He’s a lovely footballer is @paulpogba. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2021

Barcelona confirmed Gerard Pique has taken a significant pay cut to allow the club to register new signings.

📌 Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj, registered for @LaLigaEN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 14, 2021

The great @3gerardpique is to take a substantial pay cut to ease @FCBarcelona’s registration issues. El Presidente del futuro. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2021

Leicester’s fans were rewarded.

Cheers! 🍻 A free beer or bottle of water, courtesy of Khun Top…#LeiWol pic.twitter.com/LNiTxTCbJU — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 14, 2021

Andy Robertson tried to stay positive.

Smiling through the pain of missing the start of the season! Good luck to the boys today ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gY2q3wbFlj — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 14, 2021

And was happy with the result.

Not the return Raul Jimenez was hoping for.

Esperé casi 9 meses por este momento, para volver a competir y hoy estoy de vuelta. Un resultado que nos deja un mal sabor de boca I waited almost 9 months for this moment, waited to compete again and I'm back. Not the result we wanted but this is gonna help us to grow as a team pic.twitter.com/DHAGmaHR2g — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) August 14, 2021

Chelsea also got off to a winning start.

Great start lads! Felt so good to have you back! Amazing atmosphere! 👏 Congratulations @TrevohChalobah on your debut! Outstanding performance and goal! 💪⚽️ #cfc pic.twitter.com/82LQoo9ztu — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) August 14, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved mountains.

Pontus Jansson was happy to give Brentford fans joy.

Value this at same level as three points ❤️ @BrentfordFC https://t.co/lllMGmBY67 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) August 14, 2021

Luke Jephcott dedicated his late winner to the shooting victims in Plymouth.

Words can’t describe how that felt, thank you to the amazing fans. That one was for the city of Plymouth and the 5💚 https://t.co/1GC02d8sV2 — luke jephcott (@Lukejephcott11) August 14, 2021

Shane Duffy was pleased with Brighton’s work.

What a feeling being back out there for this team 😍 great 3 points on the road well done lads 💪🏻 https://t.co/Qy56CHezY7 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) August 14, 2021

Leeds defender Diego Llorente continued to work his way back from injury.

I keep working to be with the team as soon as possible. Come on Leeds! Come on guys! #MOT Seguimos trabajando para poder estar cuanto antes con el grupo. Vamos Leeds! Vamos equipo! pic.twitter.com/Z9Ryk2mXf7 — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) August 14, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad didn’t want much!

I fancy 2 England Batters to make the 💯 Honours Board, Nottingham Forest Win, Mo Salah hat trick (Fantasy Football Capt) & a Warzone Win. That would be a world class day 🔥 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 14, 2021

Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

That’s as impressive a session of Test Batting that we have seen from England for a long long long time … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 14, 2021

Sam Billings was feeling optimistic about Manchester United.

Paralympics

Hannah Cockroft started the 10-day countdown to the Games.

Chair unpacked ✅First session in Japan ✅Great British weather followed us 6000miles ✅🌧 Great facilities provided by @ParalympicsGB for the holding camp here in Kawasaki. Looking forward to some fast sessions on this track. 10 days to go! #ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/oSQ0236sYa — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) August 14, 2021

A bad hair day for Stef Reid.

It's a little humid in Tokyo. My hair may need it's own seat on the plane home 🤣! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lAOQavfHv8 — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) August 14, 2021

MMA

You don’t see that every day!