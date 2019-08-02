Brno MotoGP: Quartararo edges Marquez in FP2

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

, who laid down a 1m56.674s to lead the early running.

That remained the top time until went top with the first sub-1m56s lap of the day, a 1m55.825s, with six minutes left on the clock.

But with just two minutes remaining, Petronas Yamaha rider Marquez.

Dovizioso had climbed to second late on in the session before being demoted to third by Quartararo, and ended up with an identical time to Ducati stablemate , a 1m56.071s - with the Australian credited with third place.

Behind that pair, Vinales was fifth on the best of the factory Yamahas, unable to improve on his earlier time and ending up 0.282s off the pace.

His teammate had an eventful session, suffering what appeared to be a blown engine midway through the session and cruising back to the pits with smoke pouring from his M1.

The Italian was soon back out on his second Yamaha however, and ended up ninth-fastest, behind Rins' Suzuki, Quartararo's teammate (LCR Honda).

Completing the top 10 behind Rossi was on the second factory Ducati.

, in 14th.

Suzuki wildcard was 17th-fastest, having been fifth in FP1 behind Oliveira.

Session results:

1

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'55.802

2

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'55.825

0.023

3

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'56.071

0.269

4

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'56.071

0.269

5

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'56.084

0.282

6

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'56.225

0.423

7

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'56.419

0.617

8

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'56.443

0.641

9

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'56.527

0.725

10

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'56.593

0.791

11

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'56.620

0.818

12

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'56.662

0.860

13

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'56.732

0.930

14

6

Germany
Germany

Stefan Bradl

Honda

1'56.876

1.074

15

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'56.958

1.156

16

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'57.057

1.255

17

50

France
France

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

1'57.098

1.296

18

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'57.256

1.454

19

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'57.484

1.682

20

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'57.496

1.694

21

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'57.562

1.760

22

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'57.792

1.990

23

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'57.893

2.091

View full results

