Brno MotoGP: Marquez takes stunning pole in drying Czech GP qualifying

David Gruz
Autosport
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez secured pole position for Sunday's Czech Grand Prix by 2.5 seconds at a drying Brno circuit after a controversial run-in with Alex Rins.

After tackling their first runs on wets in Q2, several riders switched to slicks during the mid-session lull.

Having advanced from Q1, the KTMs of Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaro held a shock one-two early on and were two of a handful of riders that stayed on wets until the end.

Their decision appeared to have paid off as it started to rain again during the final few minutes.

But Marquez mastered the conditions and, despite running on slicks, made two massive improvements in a row, ending the session with a 2m02.753s while the rest of the field could not break the 2m05s barrier.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was another rider to improve on slicks and but his qualifying ended in a crash at Turn 14, but not before he secured second.

Zarco held on to a sensational third on his first Q2 appearance of the season while Espargaro took fifth, the pair sandwiching Andrea Dovizioso's Ducati.

Rins qualified sixth after the Suzuki rider was involved in a controversial incident with Marquez.

Rins aggressively overtook Marquez as both returned to the pits after their first runs, but Marquez then nudged Rins' bike as they were running side-by-side in the pits.

Valentino Rossi did not switch to slicks and was seventh, and fastest of the Yamahas, followed by Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha).

LCR rider Cal Crutchlow was the second-best Honda in 11th, 4.3s slower than Marquez, as Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) qualified 12th and last of the Q2 runners.

Crutchlow's LCR team-mate Nakagami was fastest of those eliminated in the first part of qualifying behind the two KTMs, and will line up 13th ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli, who impressed in the wet FP3 and FP4 sessions, will start 15th, ahead of the Tech3 KTM of Miguel Oliveira.

Honda rider Stefan Bradl, who is standing in for the injured Jorge Lorenzo at the works squad, only secured 17th on the grid ahead of the top Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Suzuki's Joan Mir.

Karel Abraham (Avintia Ducati) will start his home grand prix from 20th.

Provisional starting grid

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

2m02.753s

2

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2.524s

3

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

2.598s

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

2.837s

5

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

2.957s

6

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

3.419s

7

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

3.480s

8

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

3.704s

9

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

3.873s

10

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

3.895s

11

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

4.370s

12

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

6.651s

13

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

2.512s

14

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2.533s

15

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

2.798s

16

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

3.010s

17

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

3.221s

18

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

3.531s

19

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

3.801s

20

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

4.145s

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

4.402s

22

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

4.562s

23

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

5.170s

