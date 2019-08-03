Brno MotoGP: Marquez takes stunning pole in drying Czech GP qualifying

Marquez takes stunning Brno pole by 2.5 seconds

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez secured pole position for Sunday's Czech Grand Prix by 2.5 seconds at a drying Brno circuit after a controversial run-in with Alex Rins.

After tackling their first runs on wets in Q2, several riders switched to slicks during the mid-session lull.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Having advanced from Q1, the KTMs of Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaro held a shock one-two early on and were two of a handful of riders that stayed on wets until the end.

Their decision appeared to have paid off as it started to rain again during the final few minutes.

But Marquez mastered the conditions and, despite running on slicks, made two massive improvements in a row, ending the session with a 2m02.753s while the rest of the field could not break the 2m05s barrier.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was another rider to improve on slicks and but his qualifying ended in a crash at Turn 14, but not before he secured second.

Marquez takes stunning Brno pole by 2.5 seconds

Zarco held on to a sensational third on his first Q2 appearance of the season while Espargaro took fifth, the pair sandwiching Andrea Dovizioso's Ducati.

Rins qualified sixth after the Suzuki rider was involved in a controversial incident with Marquez.

Rins aggressively overtook Marquez as both returned to the pits after their first runs, but Marquez then nudged Rins' bike as they were running side-by-side in the pits.

Valentino Rossi did not switch to slicks and was seventh, and fastest of the Yamahas, followed by Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha).

LCR rider Cal Crutchlow was the second-best Honda in 11th, 4.3s slower than Marquez, as Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) qualified 12th and last of the Q2 runners.

Story continues

Crutchlow's LCR team-mate Nakagami was fastest of those eliminated in the first part of qualifying behind the two KTMs, and will line up 13th ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli, who impressed in the wet FP3 and FP4 sessions, will start 15th, ahead of the Tech3 KTM of Miguel Oliveira.

Honda rider Stefan Bradl, who is standing in for the injured Jorge Lorenzo at the works squad, only secured 17th on the grid ahead of the top Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Suzuki's Joan Mir.

Karel Abraham (Avintia Ducati) will start his home grand prix from 20th.

Provisional starting grid

Pos Rider Team Bike Gap 1 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 2m02.753s 2 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 2.524s 3 Johann Zarco KTM KTM 2.598s 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 2.837s 5 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 2.957s 6 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 3.419s 7 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 3.480s 8 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 3.704s 9 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 3.873s 10 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 3.895s 11 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 4.370s 12 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 6.651s 13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 2.512s 14 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 2.533s 15 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki Suzuki 2.798s 16 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 3.010s 17 Stefan Bradl Honda Honda 3.221s 18 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 3.531s 19 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 3.801s 20 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 4.145s 21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 4.402s 22 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 4.562s 23 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 5.170s

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus