Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP1, Oliveira stars

was the leader for nearly all the session, the Honda rider and championship leader having set a time of 1m56.948 early on.

The rest of the field could close the gap only in the last couple of minutes, with Yamaha's falling just half a second short.

then took the lead in the final minute of the session with a 1m56.919s, beating Marquez by just 0.029s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vinales was a close third while Tech 3 KTM rider grabbed an impressive fourth, just 0.099s slower than Dovizioso.

Suzuki wildcard also impressed in fifth, although he was nearly half a second off the pace.

Pramac Ducati's .

The top 10 was completed by (Yamaha).

on the second works Ducati.

(KTM) rounded out the order in 22nd and 23rd.

Session results: