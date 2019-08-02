Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP1, Oliveira stars

David Gruz
motorsport.com

was the leader for nearly all the session, the Honda rider and championship leader having set a time of 1m56.948 early on.

The rest of the field could close the gap only in the last couple of minutes, with Yamaha's falling just half a second short.

then took the lead in the final minute of the session with a 1m56.919s, beating Marquez by just 0.029s.

Vinales was a close third while Tech 3 KTM rider grabbed an impressive fourth, just 0.099s slower than Dovizioso.

Suzuki wildcard also impressed in fifth, although he was nearly half a second off the pace.

Pramac Ducati's .

The top 10 was completed by (Yamaha).

on the second works Ducati.

(KTM) rounded out the order in 22nd and 23rd.

Session results:

1

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'56.919

2

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'56.948

0.029

3

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'56.982

0.063

4

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'57.018

0.099

5

50

France
France

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

1'57.371

0.452

6

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'57.385

0.466

7

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'57.726

0.807

8

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'57.763

0.844

9

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'57.809

0.890

10

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'57.827

0.908

11

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'57.834

0.915

12

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'57.950

1.031

13

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'57.961

1.042

14

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'58.029

1.110

15

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'58.033

1.114

16

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'58.052

1.133

17

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'58.101

1.182

18

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'58.246

1.327

19

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'58.287

1.368

20

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'58.371

1.452

21

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'58.500

1.581

22

6

Germany
Germany

Stefan Bradl

Honda

1'58.968

2.049

23

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'59.028

2.109

View full results

