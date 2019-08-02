Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP1, Oliveira stars
was the leader for nearly all the session, the Honda rider and championship leader having set a time of 1m56.948 early on.
The rest of the field could close the gap only in the last couple of minutes, with Yamaha's falling just half a second short.
then took the lead in the final minute of the session with a 1m56.919s, beating Marquez by just 0.029s.
Vinales was a close third while Tech 3 KTM rider grabbed an impressive fourth, just 0.099s slower than Dovizioso.
Suzuki wildcard also impressed in fifth, although he was nearly half a second off the pace.
Pramac Ducati's .
The top 10 was completed by (Yamaha).
on the second works Ducati.
(KTM) rounded out the order in 22nd and 23rd.
Session results:
1
4
Ducati
1'56.919
2
93
Honda
1'56.948
0.029
3
12
Yamaha
1'56.982
0.063
4
88
KTM
1'57.018
0.099
5
50
Suzuki
1'57.371
0.452
6
43
Ducati
1'57.385
0.466
7
55
KTM
1'57.726
0.807
8
21
Yamaha
1'57.763
0.844
9
42
Suzuki
1'57.809
0.890
10
46
Yamaha
1'57.827
0.908
11
44
KTM
1'57.834
0.915
12
63
Ducati
1'57.950
1.031
13
9
Ducati
1'57.961
1.042
14
53
Ducati
1'58.029
1.110
15
35
Honda
1'58.033
1.114
16
41
Aprilia
1'58.052
1.133
17
30
Honda
1'58.101
1.182
18
20
Yamaha
1'58.246
1.327
19
17
Ducati
1'58.287
1.368
20
29
Aprilia
1'58.371
1.452
21
36
Suzuki
1'58.500
1.581
22
6
Honda
1'58.968
2.049
23
5
KTM
1'59.028
2.109