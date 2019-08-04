Brno MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Vinales in warm-up

Lewis Duncan
During the first dry session at Brno since Friday's second practice, most riders went out on the soft rear tyre to evaluate it as a race option. 

Suzuki's Joan Mir set the early pace with a 1m57.958s, though was quickly beaten by the Petronas SRT Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo by three tenths of a second. 

Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli improved by a further two tenths to a 1m57.488s to depose the Frenchman.

His stint at the top of the timesheets was brief, however, as Dovizioso guided his Ducati to a 1m57.052s with 11 minutes remaining.

One of only two riders running the medium rear – along with Alex Rins on the second Suzuki – Dovizioso switched to the hard option for his second run. He used this to establish that new benchmark of 1m57.052s, which stood unopposed through to the chequered flag.

Vinales did threaten that time at the start of his final run, but the lap went away from him and ended up 0.037s adrift in second.

Jack Miller, who will start the race from second on the Pramac Ducati, completed the top three from 2016 Brno race winner Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Quartararo. 

Poleman Marc Marquez was 0.349s down on Dovizioso in sixth, leading Mir and Morbidelli, with Rins and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro rounding out the top 10. 

Avintia's Tito Rabat was the only other rider along with Dovizioso to sample the hard rear tyre, and was 12th in the end ahead of works Ducati counterpart Danilo Petrucci.

Valentino Rossi was 0.831s off the pace in 19th after a low-key warm-up on the works Yamaha, while Johann Zarco – set to start third on the KTM – was 2.1s adrift of Dovizioso in 23rd.

Session results:

1

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'57.052

2

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'57.089

0.037

3

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'57.119

0.067

4

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'57.312

0.260

5

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'57.385

0.333

6

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'57.401

0.349

7

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'57.428

0.376

8

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'57.488

0.436

9

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'57.490

0.438

10

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'57.504

0.452

11

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'57.528

0.476

12

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'57.531

0.479

13

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'57.555

0.503

14

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'57.582

0.530

15

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'57.631

0.579

16

6

Germany
Germany

Stefan Bradl

Honda

1'57.750

0.698

17

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'57.774

0.722

18

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'57.834

0.782

19

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'57.883

0.831

20

50

France
France

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

1'58.176

1.124

21

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'58.183

1.131

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'58.904

1.852

23

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'59.215

2.163

View full results

