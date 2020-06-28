Brixton: Three people charged after street party disorder left 27 police officers hurt

Three people have been charged after violent scenes at an unlicensed street party in Brixton, south London.

Scotland Yard said 27 officers were injured and police cars smashed up during "significant disorder" during the illegal street party in Overton Road on Wednesday.

Footage on social media showed a line of police retreating from crowds of people running at them with makeshift weapons on Overton Road near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

Police said they were called by concerned residents to the illegal street party but were met by a "hostile" crowd.

Donte Knight, 20, of Charles Barry Close, Clapham Town, south London and a 16-year-old male from Brixton have been charged with violent disorder.

Both are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Natasha Agyekum, 24, of Peckford Place, Brixton, has been charged with assault on an emergency services worker and will appear at the court on 20 August.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a further five males on suspicion of violent disorder as part of the investigation into the incident.

Two of these men remain in custody, while an 18-year-old, 22-year-old and 28-year-old have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Boris Johnson condemned the violence at the time and said the government would shortly be launching a consultation on doubling the maximum sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.

"These were apalling scenes. Violence against the police will not be tolerated," his spokesman said.

Bottles were thrown at the officers and in one video a man appeared to be brandishing a long pole at them as he said: "Back up."

Another two men were seen carrying a large wooden table before ripping off its legs and running at the police, who started to retreat as the crowd descended on them.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm in touch with the Met about the completely unacceptable events in Brixton overnight.

"Violence against the police will not be tolerated. Large gatherings during COVID-19 are deeply irresponsible and risk others' lives."

Clipc, who lives on the estate and was at the party, said everyone was having a good time until the police came and "decided to disrupt that".

He told Sky News: "Where the police try to come and enforce their law, people are not going to be happy with it because we've all been quarantined for a long time, [and] just want to enjoy themselves.

"Police came and shut it down to an extent, shut down the music and people kind of rebelled.

"There was people not from the area that came and made more mess with the police and all of that stuff.

"People from the area, when the music calmed down, they just went back indoors. It just got havocy later on in the evening but earlier on in the day it was nice."