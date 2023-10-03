Brixton stabbing: Man, 22, knifed to death in daylight attack with manhunt underway for killer

Police and medics on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton (Brixton Buzz / X / Twitter )

A young man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight in south London.

Police found the 22-year-old collapsed with a knife injury on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton at roughly 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Officers and London Ambulance Service responded to reports of a stabbing.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a murder investigation is now under way.

Another fatal stabbing in South London.



The Met says a 22 year-old man has died after being found on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton.



Huge police cordon in place covering the street, part of Gresham Road and up Brixton Station Road, causing gridlock.



No arrest has been made @LBC pic.twitter.com/Rr1zS47u95 — Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) October 3, 2023

A spokesman said: “Work is ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin.

“At this early stage there has been no arrest.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.” Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or footage should call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 5530/3OCT.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.