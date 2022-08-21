Brixton: Seven arrests made and four stabbed following fight

(Google Maps )

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged argument over a parking space.

Of the seven arrested, three were stabbed. Another male was also treated for stab wounds.

Police rushed to Josephine Avenue at 6.19pm on Saturday following reports of a fight between a group of males.

Officers discovered a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Another male, who was also found at the scene with stab injuries, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

“Another male (no further details) was found at the scene with stab injuries and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital before being taken into custody,” a statement said.

A vehicle that had driven away from the scene was later stopped by police in Coldharbour Lane.

Three men were detained and later arrested on suspicion of murder, with officers forced to use a taser when detaining one of the males. Two of three had sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital before being arrested.

A further three males were also arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

Local residents claimed that the fight began following an argument over a parking space.

"There was some kind of argument about parking spaces, a lady further down the road had egged and thrown flour on their car, but that car was gone by the time I got here.

"She came back to the avenue and started arguing with and threatening them on the doorstep,” the resident told MyLondon.

"I actually called the police, I went in to cook, my friend downstairs shouted so I came running out and looked across the road and saw one of the guys that was with the girls, he had a grey top and I saw it had red on it."