Brixton: Police make arrest after ‘random’ fatal stabbing of woman, 31

A woman stabbed to death in the street was ambushed at random as she returned home after buying a gift for her mother’s birthday.

Neighbours said the 31-year-old was on the phone to her grandmother who heard a “terrible scream” during the brutal daylight attack near Brixton’s O2 Academy on Bank Holiday Monday.

Scotland Yard launched a manhunt and said she is not believed to have known the knifeman .Police said it is believed the woman was walking along the street when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.

The force said a random attack is “one possibility”.

Police said on Tuesday a 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Several relatives were seen praying at the scene hours after her death at around 4.04pm on Stockwell Park Walk, Lambeth, south London.

A resident said the victim, believed to be of Ghanaian descent, had been on her way to the flat she shares with her mother, father, brother and sister for a birthday celebration.

The mother-of-two, 52, told the Standard: “I was with her dad at the crime scene.

“He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home.

A blue tent at the murder scene in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton (John Dunne)

“She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked. The grandmother heard a terrible scream and then the phone dropped. The grandmother phoned the dad who then tried to call his daughter’s number but got no answer.”

She added: “The dad was broken and his family devastated. They have no idea why anyone would do this to her. They are a lovely family.

“The victim lived at home in a very close, loving family. They can’t believe what has happened.

“This area has got safer recently. Affluent people who work in central London have moved in.

“If it is random, it’s terrifying. It’s a brazen attack in the open in daylight.”

Roads remain closed on Tuesday morning s forensic officers and Metropolitan Police murder detectives trawl for clues.

A blue tent was situated in an alley, near to St Helen’s Catholic Primary School.

On Monday afternoon, police were called and an air ambulance attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people, including the victim’s father, were seen praying at the police cordon beside Rumsey Road, which runs parallel to Stockwell Park Walk at 9pm.

One woman in the group, who did not want to be identified, said: “It’s still so raw.

“Family are on their way here now and we still need to tell them what’s happened. It’s just so raw.”

Natasha Jordan, who works at the Live True London hair salon on Brixton Road, said: “There were loads of police cars and ambulances that came.

“Loads of police were walking up and down the road because there’s a police station right near here.

“No one actually came in and said anything though, and I’ve been in here all day.”

Police on Stockwell Park Walk in Lambeth (PA) (PA Wire)

The victim lived on an estate just 200 yards away.

A mother-of-three, who lives in the same building, said: “They are a lovely family and she was a beautiful person. We cannot comprehend how this can have happened.”

Another neighbour added: “They are such friendly people and the lady who died was wonderful. It’s a tragedy. I’ve been away and come back to this news. I’m gutted.”

Neighbours said police had been at the family home to offer support and security after the attack.

A resident told reporters: “The first I knew was the police being at their door. She was a lovely family woman. To think there is a knife killer on the loose is terrifying.”

Florence Eshalomi, the Labour & Co-op MP for Vauxhall, expressed her condolences on Twitter, adding: “Very sad to hear of a tragic stabbing of a woman near Stockwell Park Walk.

“There is a crime scene in place and investigations are at an early stage.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

"I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I’d like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

"Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us.”

Police urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting CAD 4278/01 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.