Brixton O2 Academy: Four people critical after suspected crowd crush at Asake concert

(UKNIP)

Four people have sustained critical injuries after a suspected crowd crush at a concert at Brixton O2 Academy on Thursday night.

Police had been called to the venue on Stockwell Road about 9.35pm following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the concert of Nigerian singer Asake.

They found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caused by crushing”.

Of the eight people taken to hospital, four remain in a critical condition.

While no arrests have taken place, detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an urgent investigation and cordons remain in place at the O2 Academy.

Met Police gold commander Ade Adelekan described the incident as “extremely distressing” and urged any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to get in contact.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton. If you have any information or concerns, please speak with them,” he said.

He said the force was “aware” of video of the incident being posted on social media.

Various footage appeared to show police clashing with fans attempting to force their way into the venue.

Four people remain in a critical condition following an incident last night at the O2 Academy in #Brixton



Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating



Please see further details and police appeal for witnesses and mobile phone footagehttps://t.co/Eec3H3g5UL — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) December 16, 2022

“I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident,” he said.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene. In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 ref 6725/15Dec. Anyone with mobile phone footage that may assist police, are also asked to contact @MetCC on Twitter.