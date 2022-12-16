Brixton Academy: Four critical after suspected crush at Asake gig

Harry Low & Liz Jackson - BBC News
·5 min read
Brixton Academy
The concert was abandoned part-way through

A suspected crush during a concert at the Brixton O2 Academy in south London has left eight people in hospital, with four in a critical condition.

Police were called there at 21:35 GMT on Thursday, during the gig by afro-pop singer Asake.

Officers were responding to reports of a large number of people trying to force their way into the venue.

A number of people were found with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing, police said.

The gig, which was abandoned part-way through, was the third of three sold-out shows at the Academy by the Nigerian singer, sometimes known as Mr Money.

Social media footage shows a large crowd building up outside the venue, with one person claiming on Twitter that more than 1,000 people had turned up without tickets. In the footage, the crowd can be seen stretching from the road outside to the venue doors, with people screaming, shouting and struggling.

One video taken by someone outside the venue show crowds of people on a side street, with a woman heard saying that people are pushing others.

Eyewitness Ruth said: "I live here and the crowd - there are always crowds coming out of the Brixton Academy - but last night was more crowds than I'd ever seen."

She said she looked out of her window after seeing flashing blue lights, adding: "The entire intersection was packed, and I knew something was going on because police normally don't show up and they just told me that people were hurt."

Before the gig, Asake had posted on Twitter asking fans not to turn up to the venue and try to gain entry unless they had tickets.

Journalist and author Jason Okundaye, who was also outside the venue at the time, said "there was absolutely zero communication" from Academy staff.

He added that he went home after observing the dangerous conditions, continuing: "Outside the venue was so unsafe, still slippery conditions because of the earlier snowstorm, freezing cold, a confused crowd and aggressive police dogs making the risk of a huge crush likely."

The O2 Academy Brixton has a standing capacity of nearly 5,000 people, according to its website.

The venue is opposite Brixton police station, partly explaining the swift response on Thursday night. There are still plenty of officers at the scene.

Underneath a "sold out" sign, the metal railings scattered across the pavement bear testament to what must have been chaotic scenes.

File photo of Asake during a concert.
Asake is touring his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe

Cdr Ade Adelekan from the Metropolitan Police said the scene would be examined by specialist officers as part of an investigation which will be "as thorough and as forensic as necessary".

He said: "This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."

The Met's directorate of professional standards will view all material, including body-worn video footage from the officers at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

General view of the O2 Brixton Academy showing abandoned metal gates outside on Friday.
The legendary London venue on Stockfield Road is cordoned off while police investigate

Serious crushes at British gigs are very rare.

In 1974, a 14-year-old David Cassidy fan died at the pop singer's concert at the White City Stadium in London, with another 700 people injured.

At the Monsters of Rock festival in 1988, two people lost their lives in a crowd surge when Guns 'N Roses played at a muddy Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

Earlier this year, the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - where next year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held - launched an investigation after fans complained of overcrowding at a concert by local hero Jamie Webster, although no injuries were reported.

It has become common for artists to pause their shows if they suspect there may be a problem in the crowd, with heightened awareness of such dangers in the wake of the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, in Texas in November 2021, in which 10 people died.

'Breakout star'

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was nominated for BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2023 award.

He had been described on the venue's website as "one of the hottest breakout stars from Nigeria" and is touring his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe.

Born and raised in Lagos State, his songs are part of the Nigerian street-pop subgenre that blends Afrobeats with Amapiano, pop melodies and street-smart rap lyrics.

He had a breakout hit in 2020 with his single Lady.

