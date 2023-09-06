The Britto invasion: You can now shop for the pop artist’s work at these two Miami malls

Are you a fan of Romero Britto? Be prepared to see even more of his graphic, colorful works around town, especially if you’re a mall rat.

Because the celeb favored pop artist just opened not one, but two new stores in the 305 this month, at both Aventura Mall and Brickell City Centre.

The world’s most collected and licensed artist, who is headquartered on Lincoln Road, wants to continue to “inspire happiness with vivid palettes, iconic imagery and fun-filled scenes,” says a release.

Sounds like mission accomplished for the so called Founder of the Happy Art Movement.

What you’ll find in both spots, beside his bright, modern works are lifestyle products such as chic water bottles; accessories like towels, bucket hats and tote bags; collectibles, figurines and more.

“I am excited to bring my art to a larger audience in amazing communities,” said the 59 year old Brazilian, who is in the midst of expanding even more, big time. And not just in the Magic City.

Watch out, Pitbull. We may have another Mr. Worldwide living among us. Britto says he plans to have more than 2,000 similar stores around the globe.

BRITTO

Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

www.shopbritto.com