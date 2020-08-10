Brittney Moses’ Journey Toward Breaking Mental Health Stigma and Humanizing the Study of Psychology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Social media influencer Brittney Moses is on a mission to break mental health stigmas and humanize the highly academic study of psychology. Through her platform, she creates a space for people who need a refuge for the mental health challenges that they are going through.

Brittney is pursuing her journey toward a clinical psychology degree at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She also assists with research at CAPPS, a clinical research center at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior at UCLA. Recently, she has been certified as a facilitator of Recovery Support Groups in her city with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

After realizing her passion for mental health, the church, and breaking mental health stigmas, the rising YouTube vlogger and writer established a personal blog website that features thought-provoking wellness and lifestyle content. The platform was intended as an avenue to help people who found themselves struggling at the intersection of their faith and minds. She also hoped to provide a representation around mental health conversation as a black woman with hopes to reduce stigma in the communities of color.

Through her YouTube, podcast, and blogs, Brittney raises mental health awareness by holding brave discussions where she merges scientific explanations of mental health issues with faith-based insights. Her goal is to help the members of the community reach holistic healing. She seeks to establish a catch-all space that welcomes discussions on psychology, research, faith, diversity, and culture.

Indeed, Brittney brings in a unique approach to her platform. Her efforts to merge faith and science are impressive. She shows how these two do not oppose each other but rather complement one another in different ways. Some of the contents in Brittney's platform touches on correcting misunderstandings about faith and mental health, discussing medications for psychological problems, advocating for racial justice, and providing tips on how to manage mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also touches on achieving growth, healing, and reconciliation in life.

One of her main goals is to break down highly academic information and relay them to the audience in the most basic form possible. By simplifying scientific findings and explanations in the field of psychology, Brittney aims to help in spreading the information in a more effective and practical manner. With that in mind, more people will have an in-depth understanding of these scientific discussions.

Since the inception of her blog, it has garnered over 11,000,000 visits. On Instagram, her online presence is also growing, and her account has reached nearly 25,000 followers. Brittney's social media platforms continue to grow as more people discover her informative and inspirational content.

Having experienced mental health challenges herself, she knows how hard it is to speak up about the issues, and she intends to build a community surrounded by people with the same experiences. Her goal, however, is to go beyond quick discussions on the issues and avoid band-aid solutions through mere inspirational quotes. Brittney intends to "peel back the layers on the psychology behind why these issues existed" to help each person at the core level.

