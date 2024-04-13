Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'Coming Soon'

The WNBA star and her wife are "less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," Cherelle wrote on Instagram

Taylor Hill/Getty;Cherelle Griner/Instagram Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner are expecting a baby

Brittney and Cherelle Griner are expecting!

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, April 13.

Alongside a photo of the WNBA star, 33, and her wife holding hands next to an ultrasound of their child, Cherelle wrote that she “can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.”

She also shared that the baby is due in July, adding the hashtags, “#BabyGrinerComingSoon” and “#July2024.”

The couple’s happy news is a long time coming, as they first met more than a decade ago while attending Baylor University from 2009 to 2013 — though they did not start dating until years later.

In June 2019, nearly one year after Brittney popped the question to Cherelle, the expectant parents tied the knot.

Then, in February 2022, the couple’s world was turned upside down after Brittney was detained in Russia — where she was supposed to play in an off-season basketball game — for drug charges. After months in Russian custody and a weeks-long trial, the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Following the sentencing, Cherelle reacted to verdict in an interview with CBS Mornings, telling Gayle King, “I'm like, in no world would I ever [have] thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation's president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife."

“It terrifies me, because when you watch movies, sometimes those situations don't end well,” she said at the time, adding, “Sometimes they never get their person back.”

Thankfully, Cherelle did get her person back, as Brittney was eventually released in December 2022.

Mike Coppola/Getty Brittney Griner (left) and Cherelle Griner

Following Brittney's release, Cherelle opened up to PEOPLE about the relief she felt after learning that after a months-long ordeal, her wife was finally heading home.

“I had thought about that moment a thousand times, and I thought I would be full of tears," she told PEOPLE at the time. "But I was overwhelmingly happy. It was the first time I was able to finally exhale, and I'm like, 'Oh, thank God, this is such a great day.' "

The law school grad also said that as she and Brittney rebuild their lives, they are taking lots of time to reconnect with each other.

“It's unfortunate that those 10 months happened without us being able to be side-by-side," she told PEOPLE. "But it happened, and we're embracing the fact that we now get to learn each other's story through that time. So we're taking it slow. We are not doing it all at once. But we are honoring the fact that I went through something that was really hard and difficult without BG's awareness, and vice versa.”

“Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together,” she added.



