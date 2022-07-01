Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA star’s first hearing adjourned as Biden is begged to cut deal with Russia

Brittney Griner appeared at a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow, on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.

The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance.

She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.

A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA off-season, and was arrested on her way home when Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges with traces of hashish oil – an offence in the country.

Lawyers for Griner – whose wife has pleaded for US President Joe Biden to meet with her and secure the WNBA’s star release – believe the trial will last two months, reports say.

Key points

Brittney Griner hears charges in Moscow court

Star’s trial could last two months, lawyers say

Wife of WNBA player calls for Biden meeting

Embassy official says Griner ‘keeping up the faith'

14:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Elizabeth Rood, the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow, told reporters outside of the court that she and the consular team observed the start of Brittney Griner’s trial, were able to speak with her in the courtroom, and “she is doing as well as can be expected in these difficult circumstances.”

“She asked me to convey that she is in good spirits and is keeping up the faith,” Ms Rood said.

“She asked me to convey that she is in good spirits and is keeping up the faith," US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood told reporters outside of Brittney Griner’s trial in Moscow — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) July 1, 2022

Trial will resume on 7 July

14:25 , Oliver O'Connell

The New York Times reports:

RIA Novosti, a Russian news agency, reported in the afternoon that the hearing had been adjourned until Thursday after some witnesses failed to show up in court on Friday.

CNN also reports that the trial will resume on Thursday 7 July.

Brittney Griner being led from the court room after the first trial day. Trial set to resume on July 7th. #CNN #Russia pic.twitter.com/R4LJ40ByI2 — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) July 1, 2022

Griner asks for Biden meeting

14:15 , Gino Spocchia

Cherelle Griner said in her interview with CNN that she was hoping for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, whose administration has declared the WNBA star’s detention in Russia as wrongful, to ensure that the 31-year-old gets released or exchanged.

“I would love for him to tell me he cares,” Griner said.

Griner a ‘political pawn’, says wife

14:05 , Gino Spocchia

Brittney Griner‘s wife said in interview on Thursday evening that the WNBA star had become a “political pawn” used by Russia to secure concessions from the US.

“In my mind she’s just my big best friend, I know she’s a big deal, but did I ever think she could be big enough where somebody want to use her to get something else? No”.

Cherelle Grine has called for the Biden administration to pursue a prisoner swap, which has allowed the release of other Americans detained in Russia. US officials say they are “actively engaged” in the matter.

GRINER BEING USED AS A PAWN: Cherelle Griner sits down for her only TV interview ahead of the trial hearing for Britney Griner.



VIDEO: CNN pic.twitter.com/1tFFDbEFmf — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) July 1, 2022

US embassy officials allowed in court

13:45 , Gino Spocchia

Three employees of the US embassy were present in the courtroom, including US Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood, according to a CNN journalist outside the building on Friday.

US officials have called for Griner’s release and the US government has said it believes she is being wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to her family in the United States.

Russian officials, who suggested media would be banned from the court before making a U-turn, have denied the claims.

Update: Charge D’Affairs of the US Embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, arriving at the court in Khimki for Brittney Griner’s trial. The US lists Brittney Griner as being wrongfully detained. #CNN #Russia https://t.co/dJyp8QyJgz pic.twitter.com/16uV8npvvh — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) July 1, 2022

Griner handcuffed during court appearance

13:19 , Gino Spocchia

Brittney Griner was wearing handcuffs when she arrived shortly after noon at the Khimki City Court outside of Moscow.

The Russian prosecutor told the 31-year-old that she was being charged with intentionally transporting narcotics, after Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage as she tried leaving the country in February.

Griner, who has been held in the country since her arrest, spoke only to say she understood the charges, but did not enter a plea, the Associated Press reported.

Her trial could take two months, lawyers for the women’s basketball star told The New York Times.

13:02 , Gino Spocchia

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Brittney’s Griner court appearance and trial in Moscow, Russia.