Brittney Griner: Russian court finds US basketball star guilty of drugs charges

(REUTERS)

A Russian court on Thursday ruled that US basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of drugs possession and smuggling after she pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia.

In its ruling, the court said that Griner committed the crime “deliberately”, despite Griner having said that it was an “honest mistake”.

It came after the basketball star tearfully pleaded with the judge not to “end her life” with a harsh prison sentence. Her sentencing is due to take place on Thursday.

The Russian prosecutor called for Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, to be sentenced to 9-1/2 years prison if she is found guilty of bringing illegal drugs to Russia.

Griner was detained by Russian police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on February 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Though she pleaded guilty, she said she had not intended to bring a banned substance to Russia or cause harm.

In a teary statement before the verdict, Griner implored the judge to recognise her actions as a mistake.

“I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said.