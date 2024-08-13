Brittney Griner Reveals Why She Teared Up During National Anthem After Winning Gold: 'My Country Fought for Me to Get Back'

"I was able to bring home gold for my country. There's just no greater feeling," said Griner

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty; Jean Catuffe/Getty Brittney Griner tears up as the "Star Spangled Banner" played at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 11th, 2024

Getting a chance to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics was already a win in itself for Brittney Griner following her nearly 10-month imprisonment in Russia.



The WNBA star, 33, revealed that she teared up as the "Star Spangled Banner" played following the U.S. women's basketball team's 67-66 victory over France because it was a moment she didn't think she would get to experience.

"My country fought for me to get back. And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There's just no greater feeling," the Phoenix Mercury player said about the Sunday, Aug. 11 win, per Yahoo Sports.

After Team USA's win in women's basketball, the Star-Spangled Banner rings out one last time at the #ParisOlympics. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ede9dTQfsq — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Related: A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia

Although this is Griner's third Olympic gold medal, she noted that her emotions were "all over the place," as this one would "hold a special place amongst the other two."

"I didn't think I would be here,” she said, per Yahoo Sports.

According to Olympics.com, the athlete contributed four points and two rebounds during the game and dedicated the win to her newborn son, Bash. Griner welcomed Bash with her wife, Cherelle Griner, in July.

Manu Reino/Europa Press via Getty Brittney Griner playing during a game at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 9, 2024

Related: Inside Brittney Griner's Life in Prison: The Friendships — and Bad Habit — That Helped Her Survive (Exclusive)

The win comes more than two years after she was detained in Russia on Feb. 17, 2022, after a customs dog allegedly found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her carry-on bag. Griner was initially sentenced to nine years in prison, but she was released in a prisoner swap on Dec. 8, 2022.

In May, Griner opened up to PEOPLE about how her imprisonment left her fearful of traveling internationally.

“My wife and I [used to enjoy going] down to Mexico for a bit. But now I’m just like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.' We can go to a beach in America. There’s plenty of beaches here. There were countries I wanted to visit before, but [not] now," she said.

Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Brittney Griner with her gold medal following 2024 Paris Olympics

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The basketball star, however, told PEOPLE that she was open to traveling to Paris for the Olympics because "the same country that brought me home would protect its Olympic athletes."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.