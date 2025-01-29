Brittney Griner Leaves Phoenix Mercury After 11 Years and Russian Imprisonment to Sign with Atlanta Dream

"What led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family," Griner said

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is heading to Atlanta!

After spending 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury since she entered the WNBA back in 2013, Griner recently signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Dream, ESPN reported.

Griner, currently a free agent, responded to the news on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with a video on Instagram. "So free agency has been everything I wanted it to be," Griner, 34, said in the video.

"I was able to find where I wanted to go. And honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family," she added.

Griner shared that she is ready to join her new team and show fans a different side of her.

"You know it was a hard decision. You're leaving what you know, what I've known for my whole career. But there's also the exciting factor of like, okay, this is a rebrand now, I get to show them something different."

The six-time WNBA All-Star leaves the Mercury as the biggest free agent signing in the team’s history, and with plenty of wins, including the WNBA championship back in 2014.

Griner has enjoyed being back on the court for two seasons now, since she was released from a Russian prison in Dec. 2022 after being detained for 10 months.

Christian Petersen/Getty Brittney Griner

Griner was initially sentenced to nine years on drug smuggling charges, but was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Former President Joe Biden signed off on the trade on Dec. 8, 2022, and posted on X about Griner’s long-awaited return home.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden wrote at the time, alongside photographs of himself, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Griner's wife, Cherelle.

While competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning gold with Team USA, Griner was in tears as the national anthem played while the team received their medals.

"My country fought for me to get back. And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There's just no greater feeling," Griner said following the win on Aug. 11.

