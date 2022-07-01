Brittney Griner has Russian detention extended until December as trial begins

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner had her detention extended six months at a preliminary hearing in Russia on Friday. Griner, who was detained in Russia over four months ago, appeared at Khimki City Court to begin her trial on drug charges, according to the Independent.

Griner, 31, is accused of intentionally transporting narcotics. She was originally detained in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil while boarding a flight back to the United States. Griner was playing overseas with UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian basketball team, at the time.

Griner heard the charges against her. She accepted those charges, but did not enter a plea. She faces up to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted.

Griner was able to speak with a member of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, who said was "in good spirits and is keeping up the faith."

“She asked me to convey that she is in good spirits and is keeping up the faith," US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood told reporters outside of Brittney Griner’s trial in Moscow — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) July 1, 2022

The hearing reportedly adjourned in the afternoon after some witnesses did not show up Friday. Griner's next hearing is scheduled for July 7.

WNBA players push for Brittney Griner's return

A number of WNBA players have spoken out about getting Griner back to the United States. The WNBPA and others have pushed for President Joe Biden to use all available resources to get Griner home. Russia reportedly wants an arms tracker known as the "Merchant of Death" in exchange for Griner.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, expressed frustration with the response from the United States, saying, "I don't think the maximum amount of effort is being done" to bring Brittney home.

In an exclusive interview with @abbydphillip, Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says the US is not doing enough to bring Brittney home.

“We have to understand this is not a normal trial, this is not a normal situation… otherwise she'd already be home,” says Rep. Colin Allred. pic.twitter.com/Wdv83KcnUN — New Day (@NewDay) July 1, 2022

Cherelle called out a situation in June, where Brittney was supposed to call Cherelle on their anniversary. Brittney reportedly called the U.S. Embassy 11 times, but no one was at the desk to accept and the call.